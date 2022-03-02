Manchin Floats Watered-Down Bill on Climate, Drug Prices, and Taxes

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday signaled that despite sabotaging his party\u0026#039;s Build Back Better bill, he is still open to passing a package that helps combat the climate emergency, lowers prescription drug prices, and reforms the tax code so rich individuals and corporations pay what he called \u0022their fair share.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Sen. Manchin wants to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations, then Democrats should take him up on that offer.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe West Virginia Democrat\u0026#039;s new comments to Politico and The Hill about a possible package came the day after President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s State of the Union address and as progressives in Congress have renewed calls to enact the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s agenda through both executive and legislative action.\r\n\r\nManchin told The Hill that \u0022the one thing that we as Democrats all agreed on was the 2017 tax cuts were weighted unfairly. So if you want to fix the tax cuts and make everyone pay their fair share, whether it\u0026#039;s the very wealthiest or the corporations that pay nothing—I think the president identified that last night—then you have to fix the tax code.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The other thing that we should all agree on is the high pharmaceutical prices, so you allow the negotiations,\u0022 he continued, pointing to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as an example. \u0022Maybe we should look at them and let them basically do [that] for our Medicaid and Medicare [recipients].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The revenue-producing [measures] would be taxes and drugs. The spending is going to be climate,\u0022 he told Politico, adding that \u0022the social issues, we basically have to deal with those\u0022 afterward.\r\n\r\nThe senator clarified that he thinks not all of the revenue should go toward the climate crisis—in spite of scientists\u0026#039; warnings that wealthy nations must urgently ramp up action on that front.\r\n\r\n\u0022Half of that money should be dedicated to fighting inflation and reducing the deficit,\u0022 he said. \u0022The other half you can pick for a 10-year program, whatever you think is the highest priority and right now it seems to be the environment—and that\u0026#039;s a pretty costly one—would take care of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Manchin has long faced an onslaught of criticism from fellow Democrats and campaigners for blocking the House-approved budget reconciliation package—which was already a major compromise—his remarks Wednesday were seen by many as a critical opportunity.\r\n\r\n\u0022Senate Democrats must work with Joe Manchin immediately to strike a deal,\u0022 tweeted Jamal Raad, co-founder and executive director of Evergreen Action. \u0022We cannot let this make-or-break moment on climate fall through our grasp.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTroy N. Miller, a West Virginia organizer with Social Security Works, said he was \u0022glad to see\u0022 that drug pricing reform \u0022is one of Manchin\u0026#039;s top items.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an important way to tackle the kind of inflation that is literally killing Americans,\u0022 Miller tweeted. \u0022Now get it done.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocates of overhauling the tax code—which Republicans and former President Donald Trump made friendlier to the wealthy and corporations in 2017—also welcomed the chance for Democrats to pass a smaller package.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Patriotic Millionaires are thrilled to see the West Virginia senator propose a plan for raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans and focus on tax fairness after months of striking down progressive economic proposals,\u0022 said Morris Pearl, the group\u0026#039;s chair, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day our fellow Americans who work for a living fall further and further behind as the wealthiest individuals continue to reap the benefits of a rigged economy and tax code,\u0022 he warned. \u0022The longer we delay necessary economic reform, working Americans will continue to fall further behind.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Sen. Manchin wants to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations, then Democrats should take him up on that offer,\u0022 Pearl added. \u0022It may not lead to a bill with everything that they\u0026#039;re hoping for, but repealing the disastrous 2017 GOP tax cuts and making our tax code fairer is an admirable goal no matter what the money is used for.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Politico:\r\n\r\n\r\nThough he prefers everything in Congress to be bipartisan, Manchin said he has \u0022come to that conclusion\u0022 that changing the tax code to make the rich and corporations pay their fair share can only be done with Democratic votes. As far as whether he thinks his party finally understands his parameters for joining the talks, he said that Democrats \u0022know where I am. They just basically think that I\u0026#039;m going to change.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo enact Manchin\u0026#039;s vision, Democrats would also have to bargain with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who last year steered the party toward surtaxes and corporate minimum taxes—and away from raising individual and corporate tax rates. Manchin acknowledged he and Sinema \u0022might have a different view of this whole thing\u0022 but didn\u0026#039;t see it as fatal to future negotiating.\r\n\r\n\r\nManchin—who sat with Republicans for Biden\u0026#039;s speech—told The Hill he is not yet engaged in formal talks with the White House about a potential package. As he put it: \u0022There\u0026#039;s not a proposal, there\u0026#039;s just a conversation.\u0022