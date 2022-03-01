Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Hour of Need.

Common Dreams has until midnight TONIGHT to raise the remaining $22,000 and reach our must-hit winter fundraising goal.
Please support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Buriganga River in Bangladesh

A boy collect usable goods from garbage in the Buriganga River—which has suffered extreme biodiversity loss—in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 21, 2020. (Photo: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rich Nations Driving Biodiversity Loss Called to Invest Billions in Developing World

"Wealthy nations must agree to a viable path to direct at least $60 billion in public funding to developing nations," said the head of one conservation group behind the demand.

Jessica Corbett

Less than two weeks before a major meeting in Geneva, top environmental groups on Tuesday argued that the wealthy nations most responsible for the global biodiversity crisis should pour billions more dollars per year into addressing the destruction of nature in developing countries.

"To move towards a nature-positive economy, we need to spend more directly on biodiversity conservation and end pressure on nature from harmful financial flows and subsidies."

"Wealthy nations must agree to a viable path to direct at least $60 billion in public funding to developing nations to prevent extinctions, safeguard clean water, and maintain the healthy natural systems on which communities rely," declared Campaign for Nature director Brian O'Donnell.

Both O'Donnell and Bruno Oberle, director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, emphasized that as rich countries refuse to rein in unsustainable consumption habits, Global South communities in biodiversity hotspots largely bear the consequences.

Oberle also noted that "providing local and Indigenous communities with the necessary means to conserve nature is not only a moral obligation, but also a sound investment that will generate high returns for all of us."

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, highlighted some of those returns.

"To move towards a nature-positive economy, we need to spend more directly on biodiversity conservation and end pressure on nature from harmful financial flows and subsidies," he said. "We are finally beginning to understand that this is not only essential for nature: It will safeguard humanity, help prevent pandemics, and create essential new jobs."

The $60 billion figure was "calculated in consultation with leading economists and based on a growing body of economic studies about the benefits of investing in nature protection," the environmental groups explained in a statement, noting research which shows that "30% of global threats to biodiversity are generated by international trade."

The organizations' demand for investment comes ahead of a two-week meeting previously scheduled for January that is set to begin in Switzerland on March 14. It will focus on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, an international strategy to tackle the crisis.

Framework talks have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, over 100 countries wrapped up a round of negotiations in October and issued the "Kunming Declaration," which advocacy groups welcomed while also warning that "ambition urgently needs to ramp up."

Related Content

red panda

Nature Defenders Warn Global Biodiversity 'Kunming Declaration' Lacks Urgency

Jessica Corbett

Countries that have signed on to the Convention on Biological Diversity intend to finalize the framework at a summit in Kunming, China, now planned for late April and early May.

Comparing the framework to the 2015 Paris agreement, BirdLife International CEO Patricia Zurita said Tuesday that "ending the biodiversity crisis is as important to the future of humanity as stopping climate change."

"To stop biodiversity loss and achieve a nature-positive economy, we must close the biodiversity funding gap," Zurita added, explaining that the $60 billion per year "needs to be part of a broader and holistic package and include eliminating harmful incentives, including subsidies, and other creative financial mechanisms and tools."

According to the groups, adequately addressing the biodiversity crisis would cost about $844 billion annually—$711 billion more than is currently being spent.

—and less than $10 billion of current spending is international finance.

Meanwhile, research released last month found that governments spend at least $1.8 trillion a year on subsidies that drive the destruction of nature.

The joint demand for countries such as Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and members of the European Union to dramatically increase international finance for biodiversity came a day after a new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which gave a stark assessment of the planet's health.

Noting that the biodiversity and climate crises are related, the IPCC said that human-caused global heating and worsening extreme weather are already endangering species and ecosystems worldwide, and those risks will continue to escalate as temperatures rise.

Parties to the Paris agreement most recently met in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26 late last year. While some campaigners were critical of the final deal, an environmentalist behind the biodiversity funding call pointed out that the summit still "brought new commitments and funding for climate action, with a strong focus on the role of nature as a solution."

James Roth, senior vice president of global policy and government affairs at Conservation International, also said that "as the world prepares to meet in Kunming, we must raise our ambition once again for both action and funding for biodiversity."

"This funding is an investment in the future we all want," he added. "The time to act is now—there is not a moment to waste."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
"Protect trans youth" sign

ACLU Files Suit Over Texas Investigation Into Parents of Trans Child

"No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Russian nuclear submarine

Russia Holds Drills With Nuclear Submarines Amid Attack on Ukraine

The military exercises, which also include land-based missile systems, come just two days after Putin put the nation's nuclear forces on "special alert."

Jessica Corbett ·

Buriganga River in Bangladesh

Rich Nations Driving Biodiversity Loss Called to Invest Billions in Developing World

"Wealthy nations must agree to a viable path to direct at least $60 billion in public funding to developing nations," said the head of one conservation group behind the demand.

Jessica Corbett ·

Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) speak to one another on the steps to the U.S. Capitol on September 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of SOTU, Democrats Say 'Not Too Late' to Pass Biden's Domestic Agenda

"Where is Build Back Better and why are two people standing in its way?" asked Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Kenny Stancil ·

Climate protesters with the Fridays for Future movement hold placards during a demonstration outside City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 25, 2020.

Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," said the group calling for global solidarity this week.

Andrea Germanos ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.