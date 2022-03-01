Rich Nations Driving Biodiversity Loss Called to Invest Billions in Developing World

Less than two weeks before a major meeting in Geneva, top environmental groups on Tuesday argued that the wealthy nations most responsible for the global biodiversity crisis should pour billions more dollars per year into addressing the destruction of nature in developing countries.\r\n\r\n\u0022To move towards a nature-positive economy, we need to spend more directly on biodiversity conservation and end pressure on nature from harmful financial flows and subsidies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Wealthy nations must agree to a viable path to direct at least $60 billion in public funding to developing nations to prevent extinctions, safeguard clean water, and maintain the healthy natural systems on which communities rely,\u0022 declared Campaign for Nature director Brian O\u0026#039;Donnell.\r\n\r\nBoth O\u0026#039;Donnell and Bruno Oberle, director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, emphasized that as rich countries refuse to rein in unsustainable consumption habits, Global South communities in biodiversity hotspots largely bear the consequences.\r\n\r\nOberle also noted that \u0022providing local and Indigenous communities with the necessary means to conserve nature is not only a moral obligation, but also a sound investment that will generate high returns for all of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, highlighted some of those returns.\r\n\r\n\u0022To move towards a nature-positive economy, we need to spend more directly on biodiversity conservation and end pressure on nature from harmful financial flows and subsidies,\u0022 he said. \u0022We are finally beginning to understand that this is not only essential for nature: It will safeguard humanity, help prevent pandemics, and create essential new jobs.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe $60 billion figure was \u0022calculated in consultation with leading economists and based on a growing body of economic studies about the benefits of investing in nature protection,\u0022 the environmental groups explained in a statement, noting research which shows that \u002230% of global threats to biodiversity are generated by international trade.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe organizations\u0026#039; demand for investment comes ahead of a two-week meeting previously scheduled for January that is set to begin in Switzerland on March 14. It will focus on the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, an international strategy to tackle the crisis.\r\n\r\nFramework talks have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, over 100 countries wrapped up a round of negotiations in October and issued the \u0022Kunming Declaration,\u0022 which advocacy groups welcomed while also warning that \u0022ambition urgently needs to ramp up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCountries that have signed on to the Convention on Biological Diversity intend to finalize the framework at a summit in Kunming, China, now planned for late April and early May.\r\n\r\nComparing the framework to the 2015 Paris agreement, BirdLife International CEO Patricia Zurita said Tuesday that \u0022ending the biodiversity crisis is as important to the future of humanity as stopping climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To stop biodiversity loss and achieve a nature-positive economy, we must close the biodiversity funding gap,\u0022 Zurita added, explaining that the $60 billion per year \u0022needs to be part of a broader and holistic package and include eliminating harmful incentives, including subsidies, and other creative financial mechanisms and tools.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the groups, adequately addressing the biodiversity crisis would cost about $844 billion annually—$711 billion more than is currently being spent.\r\n\r\n—and less than $10 billion of current spending is international finance.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, research released last month found that governments spend at least $1.8 trillion a year on subsidies that drive the destruction of nature.\r\n\r\nThe joint demand for countries such as Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and members of the European Union to dramatically increase international finance for biodiversity came a day after a new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which gave a stark assessment of the planet\u0026#039;s health.\r\n\r\nNoting that the biodiversity and climate crises are related, the IPCC said that human-caused global heating and worsening extreme weather are already endangering species and ecosystems worldwide, and those risks will continue to escalate as temperatures rise.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nParties to the Paris agreement most recently met in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26 late last year. While some campaigners were critical of the final deal, an environmentalist behind the biodiversity funding call pointed out that the summit still \u0022brought new commitments and funding for climate action, with a strong focus on the role of nature as a solution.\u0022\r\n\r\nJames Roth, senior vice president of global policy and government affairs at Conservation International, also said that \u0022as the world prepares to meet in Kunming, we must raise our ambition once again for both action and funding for biodiversity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This funding is an investment in the future we all want,\u0022 he added. \u0022The time to act is now—there is not a moment to waste.\u0022