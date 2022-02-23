"Common Dreams is a must in my life and work" —Bill Moyers

"Common Dreams," says the veteran journalist and broadcaster, "publishes some of the best thinking going on in progressive circles these days."

Please donate to our critical Winter Campaign. We can’t do it without you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Hershey's chocolate bars

Hershey's chocolate bars are offered for sale on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Veteran Hershey's Workers Lead Union Drive to Benefit New Hires

"They think of us as machines that just work seven days a week," said one worker.

Julia Conley

Longtime workers at a Hershey's plant in Stuart's Draft, Virginia are leading a union drive to ensure newer employees are afforded the same benefits and working conditions they had before the candy company changed its policies in recent years—resulting in what one worker compared to prison-like conditions with little time off for many workers.

"It's known as the Hershey prison, and we get home release," employee James Gibson told More Perfect Union, a non-profit media outlet focused on labor issues, last week.

"It's known as the Hershey prison, and we get home release."

After organizing a union election for several months, workers expect to receive ballots from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers' International Union (BCTGM) on Thursday, and votes will be counted on March 24.

Workers say a two-tier compensation system has left newer workers earning $2 to $3 less than veteran workers, who also have more vacation time and pensions.

Although sick days are part of the Hershey Company's official policy, workers at Stuart's Draft report being punished through a "point system," with points recorded against them any time they take one of their five allotted sick days per year.

"At three and a half points, the company deems that you have some sort of emotional or mental issues and they send you to counseling for missing three and a half days out of an entire year," Eve Crutchfield, a former employee at the plant, told More Perfect Union.

The company has also reportedly reduced breaks, slashed overtime pay, and restricted access to training programs which would enable new workers to get raises.

Although the Hershey Company reported nearly $1.5 billion in profits in 2021—up from $1.28 billion the previous year—and paid CEO Michele Buck $19 million in 2020, workers say equipment is constantly breaking down and the company refuses to replace outdated machinery.

"You're never going to get a day off because you've got to have those days to make up for the downtime," Crutchfield said.

Employees have reported working several weeks without a single day off, with Janice Taylor, a production worker who believes she was illegally fired for union activity, telling More Perfect Union she worked 72 days in a row.

"They think of us as machines that just work seven days a week," one worker told The Guardian Wednesday. "They can invest more money to have more capacity so we don't have to do that all the time. That's the biggest issue for most people, they'd like to have a life and see their family."

BCTGM says it plans to file unfair labor practice charges against Hershey's at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), accusing managers of illegally telling employees they were forbidden to talk about the union drive with coworkers and surveilling a private Facebook group for workers interested in unionizing.

"We're not going to turn our heads on spying on union activities, which is illegal," John Price, director of organizing for the union, told More Perfect Union. "Even the impression of surveillance is illegal."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Bernie

'Give Workers a Fair Shake,' Sanders Implores CEOs in Speech to Kellogg's Strikers

Brett Wilkins ·

Bernie Sanders Kellogg's

'Let's End Kellogg's Gr-r-eed': Sanders to Rally With Striking Workers in Michigan

Jake Johnson ·

Joe Biden

'An Existential Attack on the Union': Biden Blasts Kellogg's Plan to Replace Striking Workers

Jessica Corbett ·

Nabisco

'No Contracts, No Snacks': Nabisco Workers on Strike Across US

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
wildfire-california

New Report Details Exactly What Biden Could Do After Declaring 'Climate Emergency'

"The right and appropriate action is for the Biden administration to... declare a climate emergency to unlock the powers of government to respond boldly and effectively," said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Jessica Corbett ·

The head of the WHO gathers with South African scientists

'A Game-Changer': Defying Big Pharma, WHO Expands Vaccine Tech Sharing

"The pharmaceutical system is being remade from the ground up by lower- and middle-income countries," said one public health campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Hershey's chocolate bars

Veteran Hershey's Workers Lead Union Drive to Benefit New Hires

"They think of us as machines that just work seven days a week," said one worker.

Julia Conley ·

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in the village of Kuel in Yakutia, Sakha, Russia on August 8, 2021

UN Report Warns of 50% Increase in Wildfires by 2100 as Climate Crisis Rages

The leader of UNEP said that governments must "invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change."

Kenny Stancil ·

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks with his Polish counterpart

Lawmakers to Biden: No US Troops to Fight Russia Without Approval by Congress

"I'm calling on President Biden to ignore the warmongers and receive authorization from Congress," said Rep. Peter DeFazio, who led a new bipartisan letter signed by 43 House lawmakers.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.