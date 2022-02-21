Biden and Putin Agree 'In Principle' to Ukraine Summit Amid Fears of War

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday agreed \u0022in principle\u0022 to hold a summit on Ukraine as global fears of a war involving the two nuclear-armed powers remain high.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron—who spoke separately with Putin and Biden on Sunday—said that both leaders accepted the idea of the summit, though the precise details have yet to be agreed upon.\r\n\r\nMedea Benjamin, co-founder of the U.S.-based peace group CodePink, applauded Macron for brokering the diplomatic effort.\r\n\r\n\u0022If he can get Putin and Biden to meet, if he can stop a war in Ukraine, he will be a hero,\u0022 Benjamin wrote in a Twitter post.\r\n\r\nThe White House confirmed late Sunday that Biden \u0022accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin,\u0022 which could take place following a scheduled meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Europe later this week.\r\n\r\nBut preparations for a summit will only move forward if a Russian invasion of Ukraine \u0022hasn\u0026#039;t happened,\u0022 the White House said, adding that it is \u0022ready to impose swift and severe consequences\u0022 in the event of an invasion.\r\n\r\nThe Kremlin, for its part, cautioned that there are not yet \u0022concrete plans\u0022 in place for a Putin-Biden summit on Ukraine. According to the Kremlin press service, a topic of discussion between Putin and Macron on Sunday was \u0022NATO countries\u0026#039; steps aimed at pumping Ukraine with advanced weapons and ammunition.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking at a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a firm decision for a Putin-Biden summit \u0022can be made at any moment,\u0022 noting that \u0022clearly, tensions are rising, and active contacts are continuing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The situation is indeed extremely tense, and so far we see no signs of a decrease in the level of tension,\u0022 Peskov continued. \u0022Provocations, shelling are becoming more and more intense, of course, this causes very deep concern.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia has repeatedly denied claims that it is plotting an imminent invasion of Ukraine, a purported plan that U.S. officials say is backed by intelligence that they have thus far refused to make public. Biden said Friday that he is \u0022convinced\u0022 Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in \u0022the coming days.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki echoed the president on Sunday, saying in a statement that \u0022currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnatoly Antonov, Russia\u0026#039;s ambassador to the U.S., denied the White House\u0026#039;s assertion earlier Sunday, telling CBS: \u0022There is no invasion. There [are] no such plans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia has publicly... declared its readiness to continue the diplomatic efforts to resolve all outstanding issues,\u0022 Antonov added. \u0022Russian troops are on sovereign Russian territory. We don\u0026#039;t threaten anyone.\u0022