Hundreds of Police Make Arrests in Ottawa to End Anti-Government Siege

This is a developing story and may be updated.\r\n\r\nPolice in Ottawa, Canada were deployed Friday to arrest dozens of people opposed to public health measures and remove vehicles clogging city streets as part of an anti-government blockade which has\u0026nbsp;led to supply chain shortages, threatened public safety, and disrupted daily life in the city for more than three weeks.\r\n\r\nOttawa Police reported at around 4:00 p.m. that they had arrested 70 people and towed 21 vehicles as they clashed with demonstrators and tried to retake key areas.\r\n\r\nAccording to CBC, a convoy organizer named Pat King was among those arrested Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022When this crisis is over, all of us will need to work hard to heal our country,\u0022 Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told the press Friday. \u0022But today, our economy and our democracy are facing a serious and foreign-funded threat. These illegal blockades and occupation cannot be allowed to usurp the authority of democratically elected governments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCBC reported that police moved along Rideau Street in central Ottawa, where officers smashed the window of one vehicle and arrested its driver after he locked himself in.\r\n\r\n\u0022I implore anyone that\u0026#039;s there: Get in your truck and we will navigate safe passage for you to leave our city streets,\u0022 Steve Bell, interim police chief, told protesters at a news conference Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022When this crisis is over, all of us will need to work hard to heal our country. But today, our economy and our democracy are facing a serious and foreign-funded threat.\u0022\r\n\r\nAuthorities set up about 100 checkpoints around the center of Ottawa Thursday night and barred anyone except for residents from entering the area.\r\n\r\nThey also made several arrests, including organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who have been linked to Islamophobic and far-right movements.\r\n\r\nThe arrests began days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the 1988 Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history, saying that the convoy is \u0022harming our economy and endangering public safety.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe law allows the federal government to designate \u0022protected places\u0022 in the nation\u0026#039;s capital, ban public gatherings near critical infrastructure, and cut off funding to participants in the protests, which began as a demonstration against a vaccine mandate for truckers who travel between the U.S. and Canada.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier this month, right-wing politicians and media personalities in the U.S. have cheered on the convoy and far-right groups have contributed to the demonstrators\u0026#039; coffers.\r\n\r\nThe Emergencies Act also prohibits attendees from bringing minor children to illegal assemblies.\r\n\r\nThe Ottawa Police accused protesters on Friday afternoon of placing children between the \u0022unlawful protest site\u0022 and the hundreds of officers who were making arrests.\r\n\r\nAs officials in Ottawa and elsewhere in Canada have denounced the convoy as a \u0022siege\u0022 and an illegal occupation, the police have sparked outrage among human rights groups and other critics for what some have viewed as unusual permissiveness since the protesters arrived in Ottawa in late January.\r\n\r\nAs Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act Monday, police arrested 13 people in Coutts, Alberta, where convoy participants had set up one of several blockades along the southern border. At least four people were charged with conspiracy to commit murder after authorities siezed more than a dozen guns, high capacity magazines, ammunition, body armor, and a machete.\r\n\r\nAccording to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, some organizers of the blockade in Coutts had \u0022strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, protesters set up a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit, which carries 25% of trade between the U.S. and Canada. The action forced auto manufacturers to cancel workers\u0026#039; shifts and shut down plants in both countries. Police finally shut down the blockade Sunday.