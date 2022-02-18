"Common Dreams is a must in my life and work" —Bill Moyers

"Common Dreams," says the veteran journalist and broadcaster, "publishes some of the best thinking going on in progressive circles these days."

Please donate to our critical Winter Campaign. We can’t do it without you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

John Fetterman speaks at an event

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman delivers an introduction for Governor Tom Wolf during an inaugural ceremony on January 15, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Fetterman Calls for Permanent Expansion of Enhanced Child Tax Credit

"It's an embarrassment that we allowed this program to expire," said Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a progressive U.S. Senate candidate.

Jake Johnson

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a progressive U.S. Senate candidate, voiced support Friday for permanently boosting the Child Tax Credit after research showed that Congress' failure to extend the enhanced benefit caused child poverty to spike in January.

"Washington needs to be helping working families across the country, making their lives easier," Fetterman said in a statement. "The Child Tax Credit did just that, and it's an embarrassment that we allowed this program to expire."

"If I were in the Senate, I would have proudly and swiftly been that 51st vote to make the Child Tax Credit permanent months ago."

"The Senate failed to act, and now nearly four million more children are living in poverty as a result," Fetterman continued, citing new figures from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University. "This program was a major, major boost to families across the commonwealth and across the nation. It's just common-sense policy. If I were in the Senate, I would have proudly and swiftly been that 51st vote to make the Child Tax Credit permanent months ago."

Fetterman's campaign noted that he has supported permanently expanding the Child Tax Credit since July, when the first round of monthly payments went out to millions of families nationwide.

"To me," Fetterman said at the time, "it is a no-brainer that we need to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent and finally put an end to child poverty in this country."

In November, the U.S. House passed legislation that would have extended the boosted Child Tax Credit for another year, but the bill died in the evenly divided Senate after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would vote against it.

A key sticking point for Manchin was reportedly the Child Tax Credit payments, which the West Virginia senator claimed—without a shred of evidence—were being used by parents to buy drugs.

Recent efforts by some Democratic lawmakers to revive the enhanced Child Tax Credit have gone nowhere.

According to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, the results of letting the highly popular child benefit expire in December have been disastrous.

"The monthly child poverty rate increased from 12.1% in December 2021 to 17% in January 2022, the highest rate since the end of 2020," the center noted. "The 4.9 percentage point (41%) increase in poverty represents 3.7 million more children in poverty due to the expiration of the monthly Child Tax Credit payments. Latino and Black children experienced the largest percentage-point increases in poverty (7.1 percentage points and 5.9 percentage points, respectively)."

Fetterman is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic primary race to fill the U.S. Senate seat that will be left open by the retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

According to a Data for Progress poll released earlier this month, Fetterman holds a 30-point lead over Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), his closest Democratic rival in the primary contest.

Fetterman also has a substantial fundraising lead over Lamb and other Democratic candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate primary. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Fetterman's campaign brought in $2.7 million from 100,000 donations averaging $27 each.

Lamb's campaign reported raising $1.3 million in the final months of 2021, less than half of Fetterman's haul.

"Our impressive grassroots fundraising has made clear that John has unrivaled and deeply enthusiastic grassroots support across the commonwealth," Rebecca Katz, founder of New Deal Strategies and an adviser to Fetterman's campaign, said last month.

"It is no secret that 2022 could be a difficult year for Democrats," added Katz. "John is a unique candidate who has deep, enthusiastic, and engaged support, the kind of support Democrats need in 2022 if they are going to turn this seat blue."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

"I could not be more proud that our momentum and grassroots support is only growing heading into 2022," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a progressive Democratic candidate for the key battleground state's open U.S. Senate seat, said on January 5, 2022. "I am truly thankful for the support we have across the commonwealth, and the energy we are seeing on the ground only confirms it." (Photo: John Fetterman/Facebook)

Pennsylvania's Fetterman Brings in Bernie-esque Grassroots Fundraising Haul for US Senate Run

Kenny Stancil ·

Election workers in Fulton County, Georgia count votes in November 2021.

GOP State Officials Take Step Toward Overseeing Elections in Georgia's Heavily Democratic Fulton County

Julia Conley ·

Pittsburgh bridge collapse

'Time to Rebuild This Nation': Fetterman Speaks Out After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Brett Wilkins ·

Sen. Jon Tester

Given Cover by Red-Baiting GOP, Corporate Dems Rebuked for Tanking Biden Nominee for Top Bank Regulator

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
Facebook protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

Facebook Misled Investors About Battling Climate, Covid Lies: SEC Filings

"Frances Haugen's SEC filing shows yet again that Facebook cannot be trusted and needs Congress to step in to stop the spread of disinformation," said one climate campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

John Fetterman speaks at an event

Fetterman Calls for Permanent Expansion of Enhanced Child Tax Credit

"It's an embarrassment that we allowed this program to expire," said Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a progressive U.S. Senate candidate.

Jake Johnson ·

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Progressives Slam Corporate Dem PAC's First Slate of Endorsements

"It is extremely alarming that critical resources from Democratic Party leadership are going to protect incumbents from having to face any competition in deep-blue districts instead of protecting the swing seats we're in danger of losing in November," said one organizer.

Julia Conley ·

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference with his Belarus counterpart, following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 18, 2022

Russia Announces Nuclear Drills Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

"Russia reminds us that it has the world's largest nuclear arsenal," said one observer.

Andrea Germanos ·

In a now-deleted tweet from February 16, 2022, the New York City Police Department announced that "after receiving numerous larceny complaints in the Bronx, officers from the NYPD 44th Precinct recently arrested 12 individuals following an enforcement initiative targeting shoplifters. The arrests made led to the closure of 23 warrants and the recovery of $1,800 worth of merchandise."

AOC Denounces NYPD for Bragging About Arrests Over Stolen Diapers

"It's much easier to frame people who steal baby formula and medicine as monsters to be jailed than acknowledge our politics and economic priorities create conditions where people steal baby formula to survive," said the New York Democrat.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.