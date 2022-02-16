Biden DOJ Urged to Act as Probe Details Zinke Ethics Violations

An inspector general report made public Wednesday accuses former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke—who is currently running for U.S. Congress in Montana—of misusing his federal office to push a commercial development project in the state, prompting calls for the Biden Justice Department to hold him accountable.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for Congress and the Justice Department to make him answer.\u0022\r\n\r\nOver the course of its investigation—one of many probes Zinke faced during his tenure—the Interior Department inspector general\u0026#039;s (IG) office found that \u0022Secretary Zinke failed to abide by his ethics obligations in which he committed not to manage or provide any other services\u0022 to a foundation that played a key role in the development deal, which was backed by a senior executive at the oil giant Halliburton.\r\n\r\nZinke helped establish the foundation in question in 2007. According to the IG report, \u0022Zinke repeatedly communicated with the developers of the 95 Karrow project and negotiated with them on behalf of the foundation by discussing the use of foundation property for the project, specific design aspects of the project, and the development of a microbrewery on the property.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report also states that Zinke lied to a federal ethics official when questioned about \u0022his continued involvement in foundation matters, including the 95 Karrow project.\u0022\r\n\r\nZinke\u0026#039;s campaign dismissed the IG report as a \u0022political hit job.\u0022 The Associated Press reported that Zinke contends his \u0022family\u0026#039;s involvement in the foundation had led to the restoration of land that was made into a park where children can sled.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe IG\u0026#039;s office said it referred its findings to the Biden Justice Department, but the DOJ \u0022declined prosecution of this matter in the summer of 2021.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), one of the lawmakers who requested the IG report back in 2018, said in a statement that \u0022today\u0026#039;s report shows us yet again that former President Trump\u0026#039;s appointees didn\u0026#039;t view their positions at the highest level of our government as an opportunity to serve our country, but as an opportunity to serve the interests of their personal pocketbooks.\u0022\r\n\r\nKyle Herrig, president of the government watchdog group Accountable.US, added that \u0022the inspector general has raised several serious ethical and legal questions about Ryan Zinke\u0026#039;s conduct as Interior secretary during the Trump administration.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for Congress and the Justice Department to make him answer,\u0022 said Herrig.