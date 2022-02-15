Sandy Hook Families Reach First-of-Its-Kind Settlement With Gunmaker

Nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre announced Tuesday that they have reached a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms—the first time a U.S. gunmaker has been held liable for a mass shooting.\r\n\r\nThe settlement comes nearly a decade after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle murdered 20 children and six staff members at the Newtown, Connecticut school, and just a day after survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Florida mass shooting marked its four-year anniversary with demands that President Joe Biden and Congress do more prevent gun violence.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Today is not about honoring our son Benjamin. Today is about how and why Ben died,\u0022 said Francine Wheeler, whose six-year-old was killed in the 2012 shooting. \u0022It is about what is right and what is wrong. Our legal system has given us some justice today, but David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and here with us.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Associated Press, the families\u0026#039; civil lawsuit in Connecticut claimed the firearm used in the shooting was marketed to younger, at-risk males, with advertising language such as \u0022Consider Your Man Card Reissued.\u0022 Although Remington has filed for bankruptcy, the AP reports that four insurers for the gunmaker plan to pay the full settlement to the families.