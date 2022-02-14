African Civil Society Slams Moderna Attempt to 'Derail' Vaccine Project

A coalition of civil society groups on Monday accused Moderna of trying to use patent protections to \u0022derail\u0022 South African scientists\u0026#039; nascent attempt to produce an mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine of their own, without the support of the pharmaceutical industry or rich countries.\r\n\r\nIn an open letter led by African organizations—including the African Alliance and the Health Justice Initiative—the coalition notes that \u0022several patents... have been filed by Moderna and granted in South Africa, without the requisite due examination.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The company could turn around and enforce patents while Covid-19 is still endemic in Africa.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is important to state that these patents pose long-term barriers to scaling up the supply of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and to diversifying local production in the continent,\u0022 the organizations wrote in the new letter, which was addressed to Moderna\u0026#039;s billionaire CEO\u0026nbsp;Stéphane Bancel and co-founder Noubar Afeyan.\r\n\r\nBecause South African researchers and their World Health Organization (WHO) partners are using Moderna\u0026#039;s publicly funded vaccine as a template for the potential new shot, advocates fear the patents could leave those involved in the effort vulnerable to legal retribution and threaten the initiative\u0026#039;s funding.\r\n\r\nAccording to a Doctors Without Borders analysis published last month, \u0022At least three mRNA vaccine patents have been granted in South Africa\u0022 to Moderna, which has raked in huge profits from its coronavirus vaccine—the company\u0026#039;s only product on the market.\r\n\r\n\u0022These patents will only start expiring in 2034,\u0022 Doctors Without Borders noted. \u0022These include one patent with very broad claims covering the method of production of an mRNA vaccine, one with claims on the gene sequences relevant to mRNA vaccine, and one containing broad claims on the method of delivering biological moieties into cells that is useful for production. Notably, several equivalent patents in other countries have been withdrawn or abandoned by Moderna or rejected by national patent offices including in Australia, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and South Korea.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Moderna has vowed not to enforce coronavirus-related patents for the duration of the pandemic, the civil society groups warned Monday that \u0022Moderna itself may decide when the pandemic is \u0026#039;over.\u0026#039;\u0022 Bancel said in September that he thinks the pandemic could end by the final months of 2022.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even under Moderna\u0026#039;s pledge not to enforce patents during the pandemic, the company could turn around and enforce patents while Covid-19 is still endemic in Africa,\u0022 Tian Johnson, founder of the African Alliance, said in a statement Monday. \u0022That would effectively derail all of the work that the WHO and African scientists have put into building vaccine manufacturing capacity on the continent. The damage that would cause extends beyond the fight against Covid, preventing Africa from preparing for the next pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe civil society coalition called on Moderna to \u0022desist from continuously putting Africa last in line\u0022 and commit to:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tWithdrawing and abandoning all patents and patent applications in South Africa related to the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology;\r\n\tImmediately lending technical assistance to the\u0026nbsp;[WHO-backed South Africa vaccine] hub in order to guarantee its success within an expedited period; and\r\n\tAllowing the hub, the freedom to continue its vital work now, which will help to potentially develop vaccines against other high burden diseases in Africa, such as tuberculosis (TB), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and Malaria.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022History will remember which side Moderna stood on in this pandemic,\u0022 the groups wrote, \u0022and there is still time to stand on the side of saving lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022History will remember which side Moderna stood on in this pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo years into the global pandemic, just 11% of the roughly 1.3 billion people on the African continent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Poor nations in Africa, and elsewhere across the globe, have been forced to rely on vaccine donations as rich countries and pharmaceutical companies hoard doses and key technology.\r\n\r\nLate last year, after Moderna and other vaccine makers refused to participate in the WHO\u0026#039;s technology transfer effort, South African scientists began the process of making their own mRNA shot using publicly available information about Moderna\u0026#039;s vaccine.\r\n\r\nAccording to documents published last week by The BMJ, a British medical journal, Moderna was quick to push back on the replication effort.\r\n\r\n\u0022Provided that the release from patent cover will be granted by Moderna only during the pandemic, the sustainability outlook for this project of the WHO Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub is not favorable,\u0022 the kENUP Foundation, a consultancy firm hired by Moderna, wrote in a 20-page document to South African government officials in August.\r\n\r\n\u0022The WHO Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub\u0026#039;s project of copying the manufacturing process of Moderna\u0026#039;s Covid-19 vaccine should be terminated immediately,\u0022 the foundation wrote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSouth Africa is one of the lead sponsors of a World Trade Organization proposal to waive international patent protections for the duration of the public health emergency—an idea that the pharmaceutical industry has lobbied against and that major rich countries have blocked.\r\n\r\nFatima Hassan, founder and director of the South Africa-based Health Justice Initiative, stressed in a statement Monday that \u0022Moderna said it would not enforce patents on this Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic—and that pledge has repeatedly been cited as evidence that intellectual property is not a barrier to vaccine access.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Yet now that we are finally beginning to make mRNA vaccines in Africa, Moderna could unilaterally decide that Covid-19 is now endemic and use intellectual property rules to stifle production,\u0022 said Hassan. \u0022It\u0026#039;s an outrageous act of gaslighting and we won\u0026#039;t stand for it.\u0022