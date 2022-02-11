Take Common Dreams Reader Survey to Help Inform Our Work in 2022

Common Dreams is conducting a survey of our readers to inform our work in 2022. This survey opened on Friday, February 11, 2022 and will close at midnight\u0026nbsp;Tuesday, February 15, 2022.\r\n\r\nWe’d like to learn more about what our readers think we should be covering and how we can improve. Whether you’re a new Common Dreams reader or a long-timer, we want to hear from you.\r\n\r\nIt will only take a few minutes to\u0026nbsp;complete the survey.\r\n\r\nThank you for telling us what you think!\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;