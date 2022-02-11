Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Take Our 2022 Reader Survey

Take Common Dreams Reader Survey to Help Inform Our Work in 2022

We’d like to learn more about what our readers think we should be covering and how we can improve.

Common Dreams staff

Common Dreams is conducting a survey of our readers to inform our work in 2022. This survey opened on Friday, February 11, 2022 and will close at midnight Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

We’d like to learn more about what our readers think we should be covering and how we can improve. Whether you’re a new Common Dreams reader or a long-timer, we want to hear from you.

It will only take a few minutes to complete the survey.

Thank you for telling us what you think!

Take Our Survey button

 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

UNICEF and the right to water.

The Most Basic of All Human Rights: Clean Water

Kumi Naidoo ·

American flag in downtown Holland, Michigan

On Independence Day, Here’s to My Friend Irving

Michael Winship ·

stolen oil

President Biden, We Can Wait No Longer for Climate Justice

Tom Goldtooth ·

Germany coalition government

Germany to Get Green Party Ministry of Economy, Energy, and Climate in Boost for President Biden

Juan Cole ·

Latest News

See all
Protesters shutting down bridge between Canada and the US

Ontario Premier Declares State of Emergency Over Anti-Vax 'Siege'

"It's an illegal occupation," said Doug Ford. "It's no longer a protest."

Julia Conley ·

Starbucks workers in Wisconsin

Omar, Fetterman Among Those Backing Starbucks Unionization Wave

In the face of the coffee giant's union-busting efforts, Democratic lawmakers and officials nationwide are rallying around workers.

Jessica Corbett ·

Afghanistan hunger

Ilhan Omar Blasts 'Unconscionable' Biden Plan to Seize Afghan Assets

"President Biden has the opportunity to make amends right now! He can unfreeze the funds belonging to the Afghan people," said one 9/11 widow.

Brett Wilkins ·

Take Our 2022 Reader Survey

Take Common Dreams Reader Survey to Help Inform Our Work in 2022

We’d like to learn more about what our readers think we should be covering and how we can improve.

Common Dreams staff ·

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) brandishes a firearm at a gun store in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018.

Why Does Lauren Boebert Want to Annihilate the Sage-Grouse? Follow the Money

The GOP lawmaker called the threatened species a "mediocre bird," but one watchdog group says her husband's ties to a major oil and gas firm better explain it.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.