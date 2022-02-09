'We Won't Be Silenced': Workers Fired by Starbucks Amid Union Drive Speak Out

Less than 24 hours after they were fired amid a unionization effort at a Starbucks in Memphis, Tennessee, former employees of the giant coffee chain reiterated that they don\u0026#039;t intend to back down.\r\n\r\nThe corporation is trying \u0022to silence us and we won\u0026#039;t be silenced,\u0022 Beto Sanchez, Lakota McGlawn, Nikki Taylor, and Nabretta Hardin—all four members of the union organizing committee at the city\u0026#039;s Poplar and Highland Starbucks location—told pro-worker media group More Perfect Union during an exclusive interview shared Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the erstwhile shift supervisors and baristas, they were fired on Tuesday for \u0022policies that were never enforced before.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmy Holden, the former manager of the Memphis Starbucks who resigned in November after nearly 10 years to protest what she called the company\u0026#039;s \u0022unfair\u0022 hiring and promotion practices, told More Perfect Union that the terminations of seven pro-union workers violated Starbucks policy. \u0022This is definitely union-busting,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStarbucks Workers United, which is representing company employees seeking to unionize at various locations around the United States, reportedly plans to file charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).\r\n\r\nThe union said on Twitter that \u0022Starbucks is retaliating against union leaders and supporters in Memphis for policies they\u0026#039;ve never consistently enforced before.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Memphis workers are calling on partners around the country to support them by organizing more stores across the nation,\u0022 the union added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, workers at more than 50 Starbucks stores in 19 states have taken steps to form bargaining units in the wake of the successful unionization of employees at two Buffalo, New York-area stores.\r\n\r\nLast month, AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler accused Starbucks of deploying anti-union tactics in an attempt to defeat the ongoing nationwide wave of organizing. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has also denounced the corporation\u0026#039;s union-busting efforts while calling Starbucks workers an \u0022inspiration.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Rep. Jesús \u0022Chuy\u0022 García (D-Ill.) tweeted, \u0022I stand with the Starbucks workers fired in Memphis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s retaliation, plain and simple,\u0022 said García. \u0022Corporate big wigs couldn\u0026#039;t stop the unionizing efforts that started in Buffalo, New York, so now they\u0026#039;re using classic anti-worker, union-busting tactics to stop Starbucks Workers United.\u0022\r\n\r\nStarbucks\u0026#039; war against the unionization of its stores comes as its profits surged by 31% in the final quarter of 2021. CEO Kevin Johnson—who saw his compensation soar by 39% to $20.4 million in 2021—announced last week that the corporation plans to increase prices even more this year.