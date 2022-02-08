'Party of Union Busters': McCarthy Opposes Congressional Staff Union

The sincerity of the GOP\u0026#039;s attempt to rebrand as a party of workers was called into further question Monday when Rep. Kevin McCarthy—the Republican leader in the U.S. House—spoke out against congressional staffers\u0026#039; nascent unionization push, which has won the enthusiastic support of progressive lawmakers and Democratic leaders.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t think it would be productive for the government,\u0022 McCarthy (R-Calif.), a top ally of former President Donald Trump, told Punchbowl News of the unionization effort by Capitol Hill aides, many of whom are paid annual salaries in the low $20,000 range and struggle to afford basic necessities in one of the nation\u0026#039;s most expensive cities.\r\n\r\nMcCarthy\u0026#039;s anti-union comments came almost exactly a year after he told Punchbowl that the current GOP is \u0022the American workers\u0026#039; party\u0022—even as more than 100 members of his caucus pushed legislation that would undermine union rights nationwide.\r\n\r\nFollowing McCarthy\u0026#039;s latest remarks, observers were quick to highlight the disconnect between the GOP\u0026#039;s pre-midterm branding exercise and its actual policy positions, which overwhelmingly favor the wealthy and corporate interests.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Republican Party is the party of union busters,\u0022 tweeted the progressive advocacy group People for Bernie.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn contrast to McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) both endorsed congressional staffers\u0026#039; collective bargaining push, which was officially launched last week by a group dubbed the Congressional Workers Union.\r\n\r\n\u0022Like all Americans, our tireless congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union,\u0022 Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement. \u0022If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi\u0026#039;s full support.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo move forward, as Insider\u0026#039;s Kayla Epstein explains, the organizing effort would require both the U.S. House and Senate to pass resolutions allowing congressional office and committee staffers to unionize.\r\n\r\nRep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, announced Friday that the House would soon \u0022take legislative action to afford congressional staff the freedom to form a union—a fundamental right of all workers.\u0022 Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is planning to introduce a companion measure in the upper chamber.\r\n\r\nIn a statement Monday, the Congressional Workers Union applauded the House resolution that is reportedly circulating among lawmakers and urged \u0022each and every member of Congress—especially those who have publicly expressed support for congressional staff unionization efforts—to sign on.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To better serve the public and improve working conditions here in Congress, congressional staff must have the protections to organize for a better workplace,\u0022 the group said. \u0022According to Demand Progress\u0026#039; tracker, at least 73 members of Congress express support for staff unionization efforts—but that is not enough. We call on every member of the House to sign and for House leadership to bring this concrete action to the floor for a vote.\u0022\r\n\r\nEverett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)—the largest federal employee union in the U.S.—voiced solidarity with the congressional staffers on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022All workers deserve a union, including those on Capitol Hill,\u0022 said Kelley. \u0022In their efforts to join together to have a collective voice in their working conditions, congressional staffers have the full support of the 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers we represent at AFGE.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis story has been updated to include a statement from the American Federation of Government Employees.