After Republican Caitlyn Jenner Says "I'm In" for Governor, Equality California Says: "We're Out"

"Make no mistake: we can't wait to elect a trans governor of California," said the advocacy group. "But Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out."

Caitlyn Jenner on the Q&A Stage at Web Summit 2017 at Altice Arena in Lisbon. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Web Summit via Sportsfile)

California's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group shared its immediate reaction to the news that Republican reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner announced her bid for governor on Friday. 

After Jenner declared, "I'm in" on Friday in a statement, the group shot back on social media: "We're out."

Jenner said she had filed initial paperwork to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom, who may face a recall election this year after GOP forces criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Equality California made clear on social media that it "can't wait to elect a trans governor of California," but that the group isn't willing to back a candidate who has supported former President Donald Trump, who pushed a blatantly anti-trans agenda.

While Jenner criticized Trump for his attacks on the rights of transgender students and adults who want to serve in the military, she maintains ties to the former president, Equality California said.

"Californians—and trans Californians, in particular—understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare, and the safety of our communities," the group said, signaling its support for Newsom.

Last year, Newsom signed two bills co-sponsored by Equality California, requiring healthcare providers to collect LGBTQ+ health data for communicable diseases and requiring that incarcerated transgender people be housed according to their gender identity, not their sex assigned at birth. 

