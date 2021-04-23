After Republican Caitlyn Jenner Says "I'm In" for Governor, Equality California Says: "We're Out"

California's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group shared its immediate reaction to the news that Republican reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner announced her bid for governor on Friday.

After Jenner declared, "I'm in" on Friday in a statement, the group shot back on social media: "We're out."

Jenner said she had filed initial paperwork to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom, who may face a recall election this year after GOP forces criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Equality California made clear on social media that it "can't wait to elect a trans governor of California," but that the group isn't willing to back a candidate who has supported former President Donald Trump, who pushed a blatantly anti-trans agenda.

Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California. But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass. @StopRepRecall pic.twitter.com/0zMw2HURNG — Equality California (@eqca) April 23, 2021

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-Supported No advertising. No paywalls. No selling your data. Our content is free. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share.

But, without support from our readers, we simply don't exist. Please, select a donation method and stand with us today.





While Jenner criticized Trump for his attacks on the rights of transgender students and adults who want to serve in the military, she maintains ties to the former president, Equality California said.

After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign. — Equality California (@eqca) April 23, 2021

"Californians—and trans Californians, in particular—understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare, and the safety of our communities," the group said, signaling its support for Newsom.

We can’t let that happen. Governor @GavinNewsom is a pro-equality champion who has spent his career fighting for #LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice. He’s been there for us, time and time again. Now it’s our turn to be there for him. @StopRepRecall — Equality California (@eqca) April 23, 2021

Last year, Newsom signed two bills co-sponsored by Equality California, requiring healthcare providers to collect LGBTQ+ health data for communicable diseases and requiring that incarcerated transgender people be housed according to their gender identity, not their sex assigned at birth.