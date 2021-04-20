'The Time Is Now': Watch Live as Ocasio-Cortez, Markey Reintroduce Green New Deal Resolution

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey of Massachussetts on Tuesday morning will reintroduce their bicameral Green New Deal resolution in order to center the urgent need for a radical shift in the U.S. government's response to the climate emergency.

"Matching the scope and scale of the climate crisis means transforming our economy, creating millions of jobs, and delivering justice," Markey said in a Facebook message Tuesday morning. "The time is now."

According to a statement from Ocasio-Cortez's office, the two lawmakers will be joined Tuesday by congressional colleagues and allies as they reintroduce the Green New Deal resolution itself and highlight a growing slate of companion legislation inspired by its guiding principles. "The Green New Deal envisions a ten-year national mobilization to fight the interconnected economic, social, racial, and climate crises gripping our country," the statement said.

The reintroduction of the resolution—which the pair first unveiled to Congress in February of 2019—will be livestreamed beginning at approximately 11:00 am. Watch the event live:

As the Sunrise Movement said in 2019, the Green New Deal resolution, while not a binding piece of legislation, "outlines a plan to launch a WWII scale transformation of our economy, including a just transition for workers and frontline communities, and moving to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030."