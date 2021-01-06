'Arrest the President': Accountability Demanded After Fascist Mob Incited by Trump Storms Capitol

Demands that President Donald Trump be fully held to account for inciting the fascist mob that rampaged through the U.S. Capitol Building proliferated Wednesday as all hell broke loose in Washington, D.C., with members of Congress and journalists forced to seek shelter as the lame-duck incumbent's supporters shattered windows and clashed with law enforcement.

"Arrest the president," tweeted New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie. "I'm not joking. He incited a riot to try to sack the Congress and install himself in office. Our laws mean nothing if he can continue to live a free man."

Progressive activist Kai Newkirk echoed Bouie, declaring that "Trump must be impeached, removed from office immediately, and arrested."

"Enough," said Newkirk. "The Constitutionally-mandated course of our presidential election has been disrupted by a violent insurgency directly incited by a sitting president."

He should be impeached and removed from office tomorrow. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 6, 2021

The breach of the Capitol Building by Trump supporters came after the president delivered a characteristically deranged speech near the White House, falsely claiming that the election was stolen and vowing to "never concede."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







Following the president's remarks, his backers proceeded to march en masse to the Capitol and eventually stormed the building. After his fans began wreaking havoc, Trump tweeted, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

At one point, Capitol police drew their guns as the president's supporters attempted to break into the House chamber.

"Donald Trump is responsible for the coup that is unfolding at the Capitol," said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). "He is a fascist and a direct threat to our country."

The mob of Trump supporters forced Congress to pause the process of officially certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory as the Capitol was locked down and lawmakers were ordered to seek shelter.

"Trump called on his supporters to march to U.S. Capitol," tweeted Ari Berman of Mother Jones. "He shouldn't just be impeached or removed from office. He should be in jail."