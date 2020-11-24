Published on
by

Donald 'I Concede NOTHING!' Trump Retweets Utterly Unhinged Randy Quaid

In one tweet thanking the actor, the president says he's "working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!"

by
0 Comments
Randy Quaid

President Donald Trump retweeted several tweets from Randy Quaid on Tuesday including a video with a close-up dramatic reading. (Photo: screengrab from Twitter video)

President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets Tuesday morning that included continued baseless assertions of "ballot fraud" and several retweets of strange rants from American actor Randy Quaid.

Perhaps the most bizarre example was Trump's retweet of a Nov. 12 video in which Quaid's face is very close to the camera and lit up by a red flashing light. With a growling voice, Quaid dramatically reads a tweet from the president sent that same day in which the president says Fox News "forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News."

Another Quaid video Trump retweeted Tuesday was from more than a year ago:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Three other Quaid tweets just elevated by Trump are marked with Twitter's warning: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Trump also wrote on his timeline Tuesday "RIGGED ELECTION!" and retweeted a right-wing outlet's tweet of a picture of the president and the words "I concede NOTHING!!!!!"

The president's approval for Quaid's unhinged tweets came the same day the New York Times reported that Trump has put out 550 tweets since Election Day that have included some 400 unfounded attacks on the legitimacy of the election results. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Election 2020