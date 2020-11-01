Super Typhoon Goni Strikes the Philippines as 'Strongest Landfalling Tropical Cyclone on Record,' Spurring Calls for Climate Justice

Calls for climate justice emanated from within and beyond the Philippines throughout the weekend as super Typhoon Goni, known locally as Rolly, barreled toward the archipelagic nation as the "strongest landfalling tropical cyclone on record"—ultimately killing 10 people and causing destructive volcanic mudflows.

"Typhoons are getting stronger because of climate change and yet we still don't get enough action and our leaders doesn't treat it like a real emergency that it is."

—Zero Hour Philippines

Goni, now a tropical storm, made its first landfall in the storm-prone Philippines before 5:00 local time Sunday, striking the eastern island province of Catanduanes, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The storm made a second landfall near Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 am and a third in San Narcisco, Quezon around noon, PAGASA said.

Meteorologist Jeff Masters wrote for Yale Climate Connections Sunday that based on one-minute average wind speeds from the National Hurricane Center for the Atlantic and northeast Pacific and one-minute average winds from Joint Typhoon Warning Center for the rest of the ocean basins, "Goni was the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in world recorded history."

While Goni only grazed the capital of Manila, the New York Times reported that in the Bicol region of Luzon, the nation's most populous island, the storm killed at least 10 people, according to the regional Office of Civil Defense. Additionally, nearly 400,000 were displaced, "with almost 350,000 of them sheltering in evacuation centers, and power was out."

According to the Associated Press, "In a Manila gymnasium that was turned into an emergency shelter, Covid-19 outbreaks were an added worry of displaced residents. The Philippines has had more than 383,000 cases of the virus, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia."

As the storm garnered global headlines and footage of the aftermath circulated on social media, so did demands for both the Filipino government and the international community to take bolder action to address human-caused climate change, which global scientists warn is strengthening tropical cyclones—called typhoons or hurricanes depending on location.

#RollyPh left a trail of destruction in it's wake on Viga, Catanduanes | via Viga Catanduanes on FB pic.twitter.com/sQImdcwNCF —Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (@YACAPhilippines) November 1, 2020 Ask our government leaders to STEP UP their response by declaring a #ClimateEmergency, and demanding responsibility from the big fossil fuel & cement companies NOW >> https://t.co/K9Sgl6UdE2 — Greenpeace Philippines (@gpph) November 1, 2020

Greenpeace Philippines shared a petition urging President Rodrigo Duterte, along with mayors and governors across the nation, to:

P ut climate urgency at the center of all policy decision-making from local to national level;

ut climate urgency at the center of all policy decision-making from local to national level; Hold fossil fuel companies accountable for their role in driving climate change and inflicting harm on the Filipino people;

Demand other countries, particularly industrialized nations, enhance their emissions reduction ambitions in order to meet the Paris agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius target;



Ensure the Philippines' rapid and just transition to a low-carbon pathway through a massive uptake of renewable energy solutions; and



Phase-out coal, and stop all plans for future coal and fossil fuel investments.

The group, and other organizations and advocates, also noted that vulnerable communities are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis while fossil fuel giants and developed nations that have disproportionately caused it are "getting away unscathed."

The typhoons are getting worse in a climate changed world. Vulnerable countries are bearing the brunt of the impacts while fossil fuel & cement companies fueling the crisis are getting away unscathed.https://t.co/EGhlhfkpl5 — Greenpeace Philippines (@gpph) October 31, 2020 Again, we call for climate justice. SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This Is A Five-Alarm Fire. An Emergency. We have ONE DAY LEFT to meet our $80,000 Fall Campaign goal as we battle against the authoritarianism taking place before our eyes. Common Dreams only exists because of readers like you. Please select a donation method below to support our people-powered journalism.



Our GHG emissions are less than 0.4% but look how much we are impacted by the inaction and greediness of carbon majors. World leaders and carbon majors, watch out. You have caused us so much pain and destruction. We demand reparations. https://t.co/DSOadaBXaO — Mitzi Jonelle Tan #FightClimateInjustice (@mitzijonelle) November 1, 2020 Typhoons are getting stronger because of climate change and yet we still don’t get enough action and our leaders doesn’t treat it like a real emergency that it is. Climate change is real and Philippines is among the top 3 most affected countries! https://t.co/qoNvxfEzGw — Zero Hour Philippines (@ZeroHourPh) October 31, 2020

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Ajit Niranjan, environment and globalization reporter at DW, Germany's international broadcaster, pointed out the absence of discussions of climate change in media coverage of Goni.

"It's too early to say by how much climate change made this storm stronger but there's important context that we really should report as soon as such disasters strike," he wrote, "like that by 2050, coastal floods that used to hit once a century will strike many cities *every single year.*"

Niranjan noted that some publications, such as the Times, acknowledged the climate connection, reporting: