WATCH: Joe Biden and Donald Trump Face Off in Final Presidential Debate Before Election Day

The second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm ET at Belmont University in Nashville Thursday, less than two weeks before Election Day.

The hour-and-a-half event moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker will be televised by ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision and livestreamed on YouTube by various sources, including "PBS NewsHour."

Watch:

The face-off between Biden and Trump comes after what was supposed to be their second debate on October 15; that event was canceled by the Commission on Presidential Debates because the candidates failed to agree upon format changes and safety protocols following the president's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the commission announced that the focal topics of Thursday's debate will be—in no particular order—fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership. Additional issues may be included by Welker based on recent news developments.

Although there are nearly two more weeks until Election Day, many Americans have already voted by mail or early in person. Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor behind the U.S. Elections Project, estimated that at least 47 million people had already cast ballots as of Thursday afternoon.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading all major national polls—in some cases, by double digits. However, the race remains tight in battleground states such as Arizona, Florida, and Ohio. The former vice president is leading several polls in the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.