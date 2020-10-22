Published on
by

Former Google CEO: Social Networks Serving as 'Amplifiers for Idiots and Crazy People'

Eric Schmidt said regulation should be directed toward "the excesses in the social-networking space."

by
0 Comments
Then-executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, Eric Schmidt speaks during a National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) conference November 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Then-executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, Eric Schmidt speaks during a National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) conference November 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt suggested Wednesday that social networks are "amplifiers for idiots" and that the U.S. government's new antitrust lawsuit targeting the search engine giant is baseless.

Schmidt's remarks came during an interview at a technology conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal just a day after the Justice Department announced the landmark case.

No longer with Google—"I can say what I actually think," he said—Schmidt still holds over $5 billion in shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet. He's also chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, and his later tenure at Google saw heated criticism for the company's role in military initiatives. The New York Times described him earlier this year as having "reinvented himself as the prime liaison between Silicon Valley and the national security community."

The antitrust lawsuit, said Schmidt, was "largely driven by Republicans."

"It's bad public policy to use antitrust to regulate," Schmidt said, adding that "Google's market share is not 100%."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

He also brushed off "these dominance arguments," though Google controls roughly 90% of global web searches.

Social network platforms, said Schmidt, are deserving of regulatory scrutiny.

"The most obvious candidate for regulation are the excesses in the social-networking space," said Schmidt.

"The concept of social networks, broadly speaking, as amplifiers for idiots and crazy people is not what we intended," he said, adding, "Unless the industry gets its act together in a really clever way, there will be regulation."

The former executive's comments came amid growing questions about efforts social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter have made to promote or censor news stories and hate speech and to control misinformation.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Technology, Google