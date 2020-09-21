Published on
1 Million+ People in Less Than 3 Days Sign Petition Demanding RBG Seat Not Be Filled Until 2021

"With less than 50 days until the election and voting already underway in many states, it's important that we demand all senators pledge not to move forward with any nominee until after the next inauguration."

An RBG flag is flown in front of the U.S. Supreme Court for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg died last Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Showing evidence of Democratic voter resolve and the rapid pace at which the progressive grassroots is mobilizing in response to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, a petition calling for her seat not to be filled until after the inauguration of the next president in January of 2021 has already received nearly 1.1 million signatures as organizers spent Monday tearing up the phone lines of the U.S. Senate.

As of this writing, the MoveOn.org petition posted over the weekend—which had an original goal of 400,000—has already garnered over 1 million signatures.

The petition urges the Republican-controlled Senate not to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat until after the 2021 presidential inauguration in January and the groups said Monday it has already raised nearly $3 million in member donations to "fight against a Trump power grab and fuel election work." As part of its digital campaign drive, the group also said that MoveOn members have made an estimated 6,500+ hourly calls to the Senate echoing that demand to specific members.

"Ginsburg's dying wish was that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until a new president was installed," the MoveOn petition states. "With less than 50 days until the election and voting already underway in many states, it's important that we demand all senators pledge not to move forward with any nominee until after the next inauguration."

MoveOn members and other progressives Monday used the #OurVoteIsPower hashtag on social media to elevate their call:

A poll released Sunday, as Common Dreams reported, showed that nearly two-thirds of U.S. voters—including 80% of Democrats and approximately half of Republicans—believe the next president should decide Ginsburg's replacement.

