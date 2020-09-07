'Hurts to Breathe... to Sleep... to Move... to Eat': In First Public Remarks Since Being Shot, Jacob Blake Describes Constant Pain

Speaking publicly for the first time since police officers shot him in the back seven times at point-blank range, Jacob Blake on Saturday said he is in constant pain as a result of the shooting and—while referring to his probable paralysis from the waist down—reminded listeners just how quickly everything "can be taken from you."

Blake's family's lawyer, Ben Crump, shared the video on Saturday night via Twitter. From his hospital bed, Blake told viewers "there's a lot more life to live," but to not take anything for granted because "your life... your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life," can be stripped away in an instant.

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

Blake explained he has staples in his back and stomach and described the extent of his suffering. "Every 24 hours it's pain, nothing but pain," he said. "It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat."

Urging those watching to change their lives, Blake also called for social cooperation and insisted on the importance of economic opportunity, which he said would "make everything easier for our people out here."