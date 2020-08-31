Published on
by

Research Reveals Ancient Peat Bogs Burning and Unprecedented Emissions From 2020 Arctic Fires

Arctic fires have emitted 35% more carbon dioxide this fire season than in all of 2019.
by
0 Comments

Battling a forest fire in Boguchany District in 2019; over 1 million hectares of woodland were hit by wildfires in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory last year. (Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images)

The latest data released by the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service shows Arctic wildfires this year have emitted 35% more carbon dioxide than they did in all of 2019.

"What we have been seeing in the Arctic this summer is a significant number of wildfires in the Siberian Arctic that have been burning since about the second week of June with high intensity and producing large amounts of smoke pollution covering much of the region," Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus, told The Independent in early August.

"In some respects [the data] has been similar to 2019 in terms of the dry and warm conditions in the Siberian Arctic," Parrington told The Guardian Monday. "This year, the difference was a large cluster of fires that burned through July for many days leading to higher estimated emissions."

Data shows 245 metric tons of CO2 have been released from Arctic wildfires this year, more than the annual CO2 output of Sweden, Norway, and Finland combined, The Independent reported.

According to an analysis by Dr. Thomas Smith, assistant professor of environmental geography at the London School of Economics, approximately half of fires in the Arctic Circle were burning on "peat soils," which contain carbon that has accumulated over thousands of years, The Guardian reported.

"Peat fires burn 'old' carbon," Smith told VICE in July, meaning that the carbon has taken thousands of years to accumulate. "So in a few weeks, a fire can burn through hundreds of years worth of carbon sequestration."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate, Rights
,
Arctic, Wildfire, Climate Change, Environment