Research Reveals Ancient Peat Bogs Burning and Unprecedented Emissions From 2020 Arctic Fires

The latest data released by the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service shows Arctic wildfires this year have emitted 35% more carbon dioxide than they did in all of 2019.

"What we have been seeing in the Arctic this summer is a significant number of wildfires in the Siberian Arctic that have been burning since about the second week of June with high intensity and producing large amounts of smoke pollution covering much of the region," Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus, told The Independent in early August.

Early August #ArcticFires continuing at similar daily total intensity to 2019 in #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service GFAS data https://t.co/eb31VObkdM. Latest CO forecast https://t.co/mK95ak81qV shows high values over #Siberia & residual smoke over NE Canada & N Atlantic https://t.co/uuDXHoxDYI pic.twitter.com/NF8oWb9cKe — Mark Parrington (@m_parrington) August 6, 2020

"In some respects [the data] has been similar to 2019 in terms of the dry and warm conditions in the Siberian Arctic," Parrington told The Guardian Monday. "This year, the difference was a large cluster of fires that burned through July for many days leading to higher estimated emissions."

Data shows 245 metric tons of CO2 have been released from Arctic wildfires this year, more than the annual CO2 output of Sweden, Norway, and Finland combined, The Independent reported.

Arctic tipping point now fueling even more warming

1. vanishing ice and open ocean absorb more co2

2. June and July, Arctic fires burning through rich carbon peat land released 204 megatons of c02, more carbon in 2 months than Scandinavia will all year https://t.co/dAaPn1RENL pic.twitter.com/i1DtNkjWSE — GO GREEN (@ECOWARRIORSS) August 5, 2020

According to an analysis by Dr. Thomas Smith, assistant professor of environmental geography at the London School of Economics, approximately half of fires in the Arctic Circle were burning on "peat soils," which contain carbon that has accumulated over thousands of years, The Guardian reported.

Good discussion of what peat fires might mean in the Arctic:https://t.co/X9HXhpNR79 via @vice — Dr Thomas Smith (@DrTELS) July 29, 2019

"Peat fires burn 'old' carbon," Smith told VICE in July, meaning that the carbon has taken thousands of years to accumulate. "So in a few weeks, a fire can burn through hundreds of years worth of carbon sequestration."