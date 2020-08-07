Judge Rules Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll's Defamation Suit Against President Can Proceed

A New York state judge ruled Thursday that a defamation lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump by journalist and columnist E. Jean Carroll—who last year accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s—can proceed while an appeals court weighs a separate, similar case of another woman who has accused the president of sexual assault.

Trump, who has denied both allegations, sought a stay in Carroll's case while awaiting a decision in a suit filed against the president by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on his television show "The Apprentice" who says Trump assaulted her in 2007. The president's lawyers argue he is immune from suits filed in state court while in office.

New York Supreme Court Justice Verna L. Saunders's decision (pdf) Thursday came after another justice on the state court denied Trump's requested dismissal of the case in January.

As the Washington Post reported: