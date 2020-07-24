'Shut It Down, Start Over, Do It Right': Medical Experts Urge US Lockdown to Stop Covid-19 Spike

More than 150 medical professionals and public health experts are calling on America's political leaders to immediately shut the country down once more—and this time do it properly—in order to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has now infected more than four million people in the U.S. and taken at least 144,000 lives.

"In March, people went home and stayed there for weeks, to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. You didn't use the time to set us up to defeat the virus. And then you started to reopen anyway, and too quickly," the medical professionals and advocacy group U.S. PIRG wrote in an open letter published this week.

Signatories of the letter include Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD, Angela Rasmussen, PhD; William Hanage, PhD; Seth Trueger, MD, MPH; Megan Ranney, MD, MPH; and Saskia Popescu, PhD, MPH.

"Non-essential businesses should be closed," the experts wrote. "Restaurant service should be limited to take-out. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where we interact with others. If you don't take these actions, the consequences will be measured in widespread suffering and death."

The letter comes as new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to spike across the country, forcing states that reopened prematurely and haphazardly to shut down again.

"Our decision-makers need to hit the reset button," Matt Wellington, public health campaigns director at U.S. PIRG, said in a statement. "Continuing on the path we're on now will result in widespread suffering and death. And for what? Health experts laid out criteria for how to reopen safely. It's time to listen to them."

Despite skyrocketing cases, Trump—who has baselessly insisted the virus will simply disappear on its own—proclaimed during a press briefing Thursday that "we've had a tremendous week uniting the country in our fight" against Covid-19.

"We're doing very well all over the country," Trump said shortly after the U.S. surpassed four million confirmed Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations neared a record high.

Trump begins his July 23 coronavirus news conference with some casual xenophobia pic.twitter.com/IfBezuz9U0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020

In their open letter, the medical professionals presented a far less rosy—and more evidence-based—picture of the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic compared to that of other advanced nations.

"More than 117,000 Americans had died of Covid-19 by mid-June," the experts wrote. "If our response had been as effective as Germany's, estimates show that we would have had only 36,000 Covid-19 deaths in that period in the United States. If our response had been as effective as South Korea, Australia, or Singapore's, fewer than 2,000 Americans would have died. We could have prevented 99% of those Covid-19 deaths. But we didn't."

The letter urged U.S. political leaders to abandon their failed approach to containing the virus and "take bold action to save lives—even when it means shutting down again."

"Shut it down, start over, do it right," the medical professionals demanded. "Unleash the resources needed to contain the virus: massively ramping up testing, building the necessary infrastructure for effective contact tracing, and providing a safety net for those who need it. Many of the actions of our government thus far have fallen short of what the moment demands. Mr. Trump, federal administration, honorable governors: we remind you that history has its eyes on you."