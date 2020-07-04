Published on
by

With New Infections Soaring, The Trumps Host a July 4th Pandemic Party at the White House

The White House is preparing to change its messaging on the coronavirus, to tell Americans it simply has to be lived with.

by
0 Comments
Fireworks explode above the Mount Rushmore National Monument during Donald Trump's event in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020.

Fireworks explode above the Mount Rushmore National Monument during Donald Trump's event in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020.  Saturday night, July 4th, the Trumps are hosting a “2020 Salute to America” on the South Lawn of the White House. The "Salute" will include a speech that Trump says would celebrate American "heritage", military flyovers, and a massive fireworks display expected to attract a huge crowd. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on a very hot Washington, DC Saturday afternoon, where U.S. President Donald Trump will host a private party in the midst of a pandemic. The Trumps are hosting a “2020 Salute to America” on the South Lawn of the White House. The "Salute" will include a speech that Trump says would celebrate American "heritage." The invitation-only event, will culminate in watching flyovers of military aircraft and a large-scale fireworks show on the National Mall.

Disregarding Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s warnings of the risk of gathering as many U.S. states are spiking with record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases Saturday, shattering its record for daily reported cases in the state since the pandemic began. Yesterday the US reported a third straight day with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases. The US death toll has now risen to 132,223.

In his Mount Rushmore speech Friday night, Trump made little mention of the pandemic, even as COVID-19 moved further into Trump’s inner circle. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior campaign official and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive in South Dakota before the event. Thousands in the crowd refused to wear masks or socially distance as they packed closely together in bleacher seating.

On Friday, NBC News reported that the White House is preparing to change its messaging on the coronavirus, to tell Americans it simply has to be lived with.

Trump claimed “a tremendous victory” was at hand. “It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen big,” the president said in a July 4th message to the nation. “Our country will be greater than ever before.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had tried to dissuade the Trump administration from holding the July 4th fireworks display over the National Mall and informed the Department of the Interior that it went against health officials’ guidance amid the pandemic.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Pandemic