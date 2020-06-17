Published on
by

'You Saw My Brother Tortured and Murdered on Camera': Philonise Floyd Demands UN Probe Into Police Violence in America

"You have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd. I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us—black people in America."

by
0 Comments

George Floyd's brother Philonise is seen on a TV screen during his speech at the opening of an urgent debate on systemic racism in the United States and beyond at the U.N. Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last month was a horrific but all too common example of "the way black people are treated by police in America," his younger brother Philonise Floyd said Wednesday in testimony urging the United Nations to launch an independent investigation into U.S. law enforcement violence and abuse.

"My brother, George Floyd, is one of the many black men and women that have been murdered by police in recent years. The sad truth is that the case is not unique."
—Philonise Floyd

"You have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd," Philonise said in remarks played during an emergency U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) hearing. "I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us—black people in America."

As Common Dreams reported Monday, the U.N. agreed to hold the hearing on police brutality and racial injustice at the urging of a group of African nations that is also lobbying the U.N. to investigate law enforcement violence in the United States.

Philonise told the UNHRC that "the officers showed no mercy, no humanity, and tortured my brother to death in the middle of the street in Minneapolis and with a crowd of witnesses watching and begging them to stop."

Watch Philonise's full testimony:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

If not for the video of the May 25 killing and the mass protests that followed, Philonise said, none of the officers would have been arrested for their actions.

Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis officer who drove his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. More than a week after the incident, the other three officers on the scene of Floyd's killing were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"My brother, George Floyd, is one of many black men and women that have been murdered by police in recent years," Philonise said. "The sad truth is that his case is not unique. The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America. You watched my brother die."

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU's Human Rights Program, said in a statement ahead of Philonise's testimony Wednesday that the U.N. "cannot allow the United States to escape international scrutiny for its oppression of Black people."

"The country must be held accountable and subject to independent investigation for its human rights violations," said Dakwar, "including the police killings of Black people and state-sanctioned violence against protesters and journalists."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Our pandemic coverage is free to all. As is all of our reporting.

No paywalls. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, traffic to the Common Dreams website has gone through the roof— at times overwhelming and crashing our servers. Common Dreams is a news outlet for everyone and that’s why we have never made our readers pay for the news and never will. But if you can, please support our essential reporting today. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
George Floyd, Racism, United Nations