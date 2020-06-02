Published on
Overtly Racist Trump Brags No President Has Done More Than Him for Black Community 'Since Abraham Lincoln'

Latest gaslighting efforts comes less than one day after order to have nonviolent civil rights protesters swept off the streets of Washington, DC in a volley of rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades.

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a roundtable meeting in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images... with overlay)

President Donald Trump has been an overtly racist political figure since before taking office and has continued that pattern since winning the election in 2016.

Despite that record—which has been exhaustively documented (for starters here, here, and here)—Trump on Tuesday declared in a mid-afternoon tweet that his administration "has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln."

The comment comes just a day after the administration had peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in Lafayette Square—nonviolently assembled to denounce racism and police brutality—violently swept off the streets in a volley of rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades.

Amid Trump's ongoing assault on the U.S. Constitution and persistent threats to bring the U.S. military to bear against the protest movement nationwide, the claim to greatness—one Trump has tried to make repeatedly—was met with derision.

And many others were less precise on the specific policy points, but more succinct on the emotional reaction. "We hate you, you racist piece of shit," said one respondent.

