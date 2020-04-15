Published on
WATCH: Sanders to Hold Livestream Discussion on Future of US Economy

The senator will talk with workers' rights advocates including economist Jeffrey Sachs and labor leader Sara Nelson.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a rally in front of the Capitol April 26, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Activists and low-wage workers gathered on Capitol Hill to rally for a $15 minimum and rights to form unions. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by labor rights advocates and progressive economists Wednesday night for a livestream on the future of the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 7:00 pm EDT, the Vermont senator will speak with former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, public health expert and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, economist Stephanie Kelton, and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson to discuss how the economy can better serve working families in the U.S. once the pandemic has passed.

Sanders has harshly criticized the Trump administration and the Republican Party for including in last month's coronavirus relief bill a $500 billion bailout fund for large corporations while offering only a one-time payment of $1,200 to working Americans—even as the unemployment rate hit 13%. 

Earlier this month, the senator called on Congress to pass a new relief bill to guarantee paychecks, healthcare, and food for all Americans for the duration of the crisis, as well as monthly payments of $2,000.

"People are spending most of their stimulus checks on food, medicine, and other necessities. We have got to do a lot more," tweeted Sanders on Wednesday. 

Watch the livestream below at 7:00 pm Eastern time:

