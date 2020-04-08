Published on
by

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Announces End to 2020 Presidential Campaign

"It was a good campaign against the odds in every single way and has clearly changed the course of history for the better."

by
0 Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, April 8 in a video address streamed live from his home in Burlington. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, April 8 in a video address streamed live from his home in Burlington. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he was suspending his 2020 presidential campaign on Tuesday in a live-streamed video address to the nation.

While his campaign is now effectively over Sanders said during his remarks that while "the path toward victory is virtually impossible," he would remain on the ballot in the remaining primary contests in order to win as many possible delegates going into the Democratic National Convention this summer. Sanders acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden had an all but insurmountable lead and will be the nominee.

"If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it's just not there," Sanders said. "I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward."

Sanders thanked all his campaign staff and supporters for their tireless work, and said that he will continue to fight alongside all those working for a better world and the ambitious policy agenda his campaign championed.

"The greatest obstacle to real social change has everything to do with the power of the corporate and political establishment to limit our vision as to what is possible and what we are entitled to as human beings," Sanders said.

"Focusing on [a] new vision for America," he added, "is what our campaign has been about and what, in fact, we have accomplished."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Watch the address:

Watch live video from Bernie_Sanders on www.twitch.tv

As the news broke, members of the campaign and other supporters weighed in:

"I respect his decision," tweeted progressive journalist Krystal Ball, "but I think this is the wrong move."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, Democratic Party