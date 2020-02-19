Trump Approval Rating Lowest Among Sanders Supporters Compared With Backers of Any Other 2020 Democrat: Poll

President Donald Trump's approval rating is lower among supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' than among backers of any other 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, according to a national Emerson poll released Tuesday.

Just 4% of Sanders supporters said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, the survey found, compared to 9% of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) supporters, 10% of billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg's supporters, and 11% of Pete Buttigieg's supporters.

Trump's approval rating was highest among supporters of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), with 22% saying they approve of the president's performance.

"I think you all better reevaluate all these takes about Bernie Bros supporting Trump," tweeted progressive radio host Benjamin Dixon.

The poll showed Sanders leading the Democratic presidential primary race nationally with the support of 29% of likely Democratic voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden polled in second place with 22% support and Bloomberg came in third with 14%.

The survey also found that Sanders is the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate leading in a hypothetical general election matchup against Trump.

Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement that "Sanders continues to build upon his base and has solidified his position as the front-runner."

"Biden has lost support, especially among African-Americans, which now opens the door for Bloomberg, maybe Buttigieg, or even Klobuchar to win over the moderate voter and become the alternative to Sanders going into Super Tuesday," Kimball said.