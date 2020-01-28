7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Jamaican Coast

This is a breaking story... Check back for updates...

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jamaica and Cuba Tuesday afternoon.

The quake, which took place around 2:15 pm, was felt in Jamaica, residents reported.

BREAKING: magnitude 7.7 #earthquake 80 miles northwest of Jamaica.



Here's a look at the exact location of the earthquake: pic.twitter.com/2azhKDJEUx — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 28, 2020

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings of tsunami waves of up to a meter above sea level for Jamaica, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Mexico.

The warnings were rescinded after the threat passed.