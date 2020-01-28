Published on
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Jamaican Coast

A tsunami warning was issued earlier but the danger has passed. 

The epicenter of the quake was on the seafloor between Jamaica and Cuba.

This is a breaking story... Check back for updates...

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Jamaica and Cuba Tuesday afternoon. 

The quake, which took place around 2:15 pm, was felt in Jamaica, residents reported. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings of tsunami waves of up to a meter above sea level for Jamaica, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Mexico. 

The warnings were rescinded after the threat passed. 

