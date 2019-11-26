Published on
WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump Loudly Booed by Students During Baltimore Opioid Summit

"If your president husband calls the city 'a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' where 'no human being would want to live' and then you hold an 'anti-bullying' event there, on behalf of the White House, honestly, what do you expect?"

First Lady Melania Trump addresses the B'More Youth Summit in Baltimore, Maryland on November 26, 2019. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday was greeted with loud, sustained boos during the B'More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Baltimore, a city President Donald Trump recently smeared as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

The audience of middle and high school students reacted with a mixture of boos and cheers as the first lady took the stage to deliver prepared remarks at the summit, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The opioid awareness summit was part of Melania's "Be Best" anti-bullying initiative, which the White House launched last May.

"If your president husband calls the city 'a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess' where 'no human being would want to live' and then you hold an 'anti-bullying' event there, on behalf of the White House, honestly, what do you expect?" Buzzfeed's Dominic Holden tweeted in response to the first lady's reception in Baltimore.

The booing continued sporadically as Melania spoke, and students talked amongst themselves throughout the first lady's five-minute remarks.

Kate Bennett, who covers the first lady for CNN, said she "cannot recall another event where [Melania] was more negatively received."

"I believe it is also the first loud booing by an audience at a solo event with Mrs. Trump," said Bennett.

The student crowd booed the first lady once more as she concluded her remarks and left the stage.

Watch:

