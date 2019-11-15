Published on
by

Irish Youth Activists at First-Ever Climate Assembly Implore Govt to Listen to Science

Lawmakers were told they must "work on our behalf to ensure that we—and you—have a future."

by
0 Comments
Irish schools students during the Global School Strike for Climate Action march from St. Stephen's Green to Leinster House, demanding an immediate action on climate change

Irish schools students during the Global School Strike for Climate Action march from St. Stephen's Green to Leinster House, demanding an immediate action on climate change, on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Over 150 young people in Ireland on Friday shamed lawmakers and demanded sufficient action to address the climate criris as they toko part in a first of its kind event in the lower house of the parliament.

"The kids are united... behind the science that proves that we're currently in the fast lane, propelling ourselves toward catastrophic climate breakdown. And unless we do something radical now, we will stay in that fast lane until it is too late to move off it," 17-year -old Conal O'Boyle of Donegal said at the Dáilas as part of the Youth Assembly on Climate Action.

The climate assembly was convened by national public broadcaster RTE and the Dáil. It included participants ranging from 10-17 years old representing the county's 26 counties. With 157 young climate activists present, their number matched that of the lawmakers, or TDs, as they're known.

The Irish Times reported:

The symbolic gathering marked a shift "from the streets to the seats"; from unprecedented protests across Ireland over the past year—prompted by the FridaysForFuture movement and school strikers—o their representatives taking over the powerhouse of Irish democracy for a day.

The event featured speeches from a number of selected youths as well as workshop sessions in which participants formulated recommendations for the government.

 Supporters were also gathered outside the building echoing the demand for climate action:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The assembly was presided over by house chair Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who said he admired the young activists "enormously" but said that "generating fear, worry, and upset will generate headlines," and suggested the youth instead "leave fear at the door and enter your discussions with optimism and realism."

The young activists, some of whose speeches were amplified on social media by RTE, spoke with clarity about the severity of the climate and ecological crises and need to make making fundamental, structural changes in sectors including agriculture and energy.

The delegates came up with a list of 10 recommendations for the government to take. The list includes Ireland banning "the importation of fracked gas" and investing "solely in renewables." It also calls for the country "to outlaw acts of ecocide—being the widespread and systematic loss of ecosystems, including climate and cultural damage."

"We call on you to listen to the science, to take on board our recommendations, and to work on our behalf to ensure that we—and you—have a future," the group said in a statement

Handing the recommendations to Richard Bruton, the minister for Communications, Climate Action, and the Environment, 15 year-old Salim Kajani of Dublin said, "Minister, look in the eyes of the children in front of you... Their future is in your hands."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Climate
,
Children, Ireland