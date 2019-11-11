WATCH: Progressive Group's New TV Ad Targeting Joe Biden Shows Young Voters Trashing His 'No Empathy' Comment

"It's garbage."

That's one young voter's assessment of Joe Biden's comment last year that he has "no empathy" for young people. The comment is the focus of a new television ad targeting the former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful. It's set to begin airing Monday evening on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

"We launched this ad to convey a simple message," said Action for a Progressive Future co-founder Jeff Cohen in a statement, "that Democrats would have a hard time defeating Trump with a candidate who belittles young voters and their very real struggles."

Watch the ad, which features younger voters in Durham, New Hampshire, below:

In a 2018 interview with The Los Angeles Times Biden said, "The younger generation now tells me how tough things are. Give me a break. No, no, I have no empathy for it. Give me a break. Because here's the deal guys, we decided we were gonna change the world. And we did."

The comment does not sit well with the young voters featured in the new video.

"Does he know what it's like to carry $40,000 in college debt and have a minimum wage job?" asks one woman.

"If we want to beat Trump in 2020," adds another woman, "we need a candidate who actually speaks to young people instead of insulting them."

The new ad also directs viewers to BidenFactSquad.org, a page that catalogs a number of comments from Biden as well excerpts of reporting on him—all of which would likely elicit progressive criticism. The questionable comments include Biden saying in 2015, "I really like Dick Cheney for real. I get on with him, I think he's a decent man."

The page also includes a damning snippet from New York magazine's Eric Levitz, who wrote earlier this year, "It is hard to name an infamously unjust feature of America's criminal-justice system that Joe Biden didn't help to bring about."

Cohen suggests Biden getting the Democratic Party ticket would likely amount to a second Trump administration.

"Poll after poll shows that people under 35 are more progressive and more anti-Trump than older voters," he said. "Biden's dismissive attitude raises the specter of a re-run of the 2016 Democratic defeat, when too many young people did not vote or voted third-party."

Action for a Progressive Future, which runs the progressive advocacy group RootsAction, says the ad will run for at least one week throughout the state of New Hampshire, which makes it likely that viewers in and around the cities of Boston, Burlington, Vermont, and Portland, Maine will also see the ad.