Published on
by

Calling War 'Irrational,' President of Mexico Rejects Trump Offer to Send US Army to Wipe Drug Gangs 'Off Face of the Earth'

"We have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty," said Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

by
0 Comments

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the daily morning press briefing at Palacio Nacional on October 7, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Pedro Gonzalez Castillo/Getty Images)

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday swiftly rejected an offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to send American troops over the border to "wage war" on drug cartels after assailants killed at least nine members of a fundamentalist Mormon family in northern Mexico.

During a press conference Tuesday, López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, thanked Trump and "any foreign government which wants to help" in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, which authorities believe was carried out by cartel members.

"Active U.S. support for the drug war in Mexico has been the status quo for more than a decade—it has fueled one of the deadliest conflicts in the western hemisphere and destabilized whole regions of the country."
—Ryan Devereaux, The Intercept

"But in these cases," AMLO said, "we have to act independently and according to our constitution, and in line with our tradition of independence and sovereignty."

"War is irrational," the Mexican president added. "We are for peace."

AMLO's comments came after Trump fired off a series of tweets Tuesday morning offering Mexico "help in cleaning out these monsters."

"The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!" Trump said. "This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!"

In response to Trump's tweets Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) wrote sarcastically, "Nothing says you're 'against endless wars' like announcing that you want to send U.S. troops 'to wage WAR' in Mexico."

The Intercept's Ryan Devereaux noted that the U.S. has been helping Mexico wage a war on drugs for years—with disastrous consequences.

"Active U.S. support for the drug war in Mexico has been the status quo for more than a decade—it has fueled one of the deadliest conflicts in the western hemisphere and destabilized whole regions of the country," said Devereaux.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
Donald Trump, Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador