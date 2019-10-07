En Route to Standing Rock, Greta Thunberg Holds Up 'Struggles of All Indigenous Peoples in Protecting Their Land, Water, and Traditions'

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg expressed solidarity Monday with "the struggles of all Indigenous peoples in protecting their land, water, and traditions" as she continued her climate-focused trip to the Americas with stops in the Dakotas.

Thunberg's tweet included images of an event she attended on Sunday, the Youth Climate Activism Panel at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. The discussion—which also featured 16-year-old Dakota Access Pipeline opponent Tokata Iron Eyes—was hosted by the Lakota People's Law Project and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Incredible honoured to visit Pine Ridge @tokata_ie and the Lakota people in their beautiful homelands. The #FridaysForFuture movement stand in solidarity with your struggles and hardships, and the struggles of all indigenous peoples in protecting their land, water and traditions. pic.twitter.com/etmFhHs3sm — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 7, 2019

"We are at the edge of a cliff in regards to our timeline to save this planet, and the Indigenous peoples will be the ones to lead the movement off of the edge," Iron Eyes said during the talk.

In a statement following the event, the Red Cloud school praised both sixteen-year-olds as well as other young climate activists. The school said, in part,

Both Tokata and Greta remind us of the crucial importance of lifting up and celebrating the voices of young people, particularly in conversations about the future of Uŋčí Makȟá, or Mother Earth. We are extremely proud of Tokata and the many other Red Cloud students who have become strong advocates for environmental and social justice—and we are inspired by the millions of students around the world who are standing with Greta Thunberg and taking action to protect our planet.

The pair joined forces again on Monday as they led a climate march and rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Rapid City, South Dakota, right now! pic.twitter.com/eQLW7dxKAa — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 7, 2019

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Rapid City Journal reporter Arielle Zionts shared images of the march as well:

Greta speaks out against the KXL Pipeline and says we need to follow indigenous people who know how to take care of the land. Tokata Iron Eyes stands to her right. pic.twitter.com/VKqUyubiLU — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) October 7, 2019 Marching to city hall pic.twitter.com/LthFTUFID8 — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts) October 7, 2019

Thunberg is set to appear on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

Click here to watch the full talk from Thuberg and Iron Eyes at the Red Cloud Indian School.