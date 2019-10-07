Published on
by

En Route to Standing Rock, Greta Thunberg Holds Up 'Struggles of All Indigenous Peoples in Protecting Their Land, Water, and Traditions'

A day after speaking with Tokata Iron Eyes on a climate panel, the pair led a march in Rapid City, South Dakota.

by
0 Comments
Greta Thunberg and Tokata Iron Eyes stand at the head of a climate march in Rapid City, South Dakota on Monday.

Greta Thunberg and Tokata Iron Eyes stand at the head of a climate march in Rapid City, South Dakota on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/@GretaThuberg)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg expressed solidarity Monday with "the struggles of all Indigenous peoples in protecting their land, water, and traditions" as she continued her climate-focused trip to the Americas with stops in the Dakotas.

Thunberg's tweet included images of an event she attended on Sunday, the Youth Climate Activism Panel at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. The discussion—which also featured 16-year-old Dakota Access Pipeline opponent Tokata Iron Eyes—was hosted by the Lakota People's Law Project and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

"We are at the edge of a cliff in regards to our timeline to save this planet, and the Indigenous peoples will be the ones to lead the movement off of the edge," Iron Eyes said during the talk.

In a statement following the event, the Red Cloud school praised both sixteen-year-olds as well as other young climate activists. The school said, in part,

Both Tokata and Greta remind us of the crucial importance of lifting up and celebrating the voices of young people, particularly in conversations about the future of Uŋčí Makȟá, or Mother Earth. We are extremely proud of Tokata and the many other Red Cloud students who have become strong advocates for environmental and social justice—and we are inspired by the millions of students around the world who are standing with Greta Thunberg and taking action to protect our planet.

 The pair joined forces again on Monday as they led a climate march and rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Rapid City Journal reporter Arielle Zionts shared images of the march as well:

Thunberg is set to appear on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

Click here to watch the full talk from Thuberg and Iron Eyes at the Red Cloud Indian School.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, Rights, U.S.
,
Greta Thunberg, Indigenous