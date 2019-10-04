Published on
'Is That Not Racist?' Hasan Pushes Trump Advisor to Condemn President's Remarks

Stephen Moore was one of the president's picks for the Federal Reserve board but withdrew after years of misogynistic writings consumed the news around his nomination. 

Journalist Medhi Hasan interviews President Donald Trump's economic advisor Stephen Moore in a video released Friday.

(Image: Al Jazeera/screenshot)

In an interview released Friday, Al Jazeera journalist Medhi Hasan takes President Donald Trump's economic advisor Stephen Moore to task for refusing to call the president's comments on Muslims and women of color "racist."

Moore, an economist with a long record of working for right-wing think tanks and media outlets, was one of the president's picks for the Federal Reserve board but withdrew after years of misogynistic writings consumed the news around his nomination. 

"When the president tells four women of color, members of Congress, to, quote, go back to where they came from, even though four of them, all of them, are U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S., is that not racist?" Hasan asks Moore. 

"I know Donald Trump," Moore replies to jeers from the audience. "He is no racist."

Hasan presses the point over the next few minutes and finally gets Moore to concede that the president's words are "divisive"—though the White House advisor stops short of condemning the president. 

Watch the fulll interview:

