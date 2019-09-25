Published on
by

'Grief and Anger' in Yemen After US-Backed Saudi Bombing Kills Seven Children, Nine Others

"These children should not be victims of this conflict. Yet, they have paid the highest price imaginable."

by
0 Comments
A young girl stands amidst the ruins of a building destroyed during past Saudi-led coalition air strikes, in the province of Amran, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on July 6, 2019.

A young girl stands amidst the ruins of a building destroyed during past Saudi-led coalition air strikes, in the province of Amran, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on July 6, 2019. (Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

Warning: This story contains graphic images and video.

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition attack on Yemen Tuesday killed 16 people, including seven children, the latest massacre in the years long conflict.

"These children should not be victims of this conflict," Save the Children in Yemen country director Tamer Kirolos told Middle East Eye. "Yet, they have paid the highest price imaginable. We're calling for an independent investigation into the attack and for perpetrators to be held to account."

Graphic video and photos from the attack showed the extent of the destruction and human devastation.

Survivors buried the victims in a mass grave, Yemeni journalist Mohammed Hojily reported. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The attack was took place in Dhalea province, an area controlled by Houthi rebels, China's Xinhua News Agency reported

The Saudi-led war on Yemen—backed by the U.S. government—has raged for over four years. 

According to Al Jazeera, the Houthis had hoped for a mutual drawdown in hostilities:

The deadly strikes came four days after the Houthi rebels said they would stop missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia—if the military alliance targeting Yemen does the same—after the militia that controls most of the country claimed responsibility for a brazen attack on oil facilities in the kingdom.

"The aggressors do not understand the message of peace... but only messages of drones and of missile power," Houthi rebels said on their Al Masirah television station.

Tuesday's attack came less than a week after a drone strike on a Saudi oil field on September 19. The oil field strike, which killed nobody, drew widespread condemnation from leaders in Europe and the U.S., but thus far those leaders have been silent about the Yemen attack. 

"Europe will not condemn this," tweeted Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft vice president Trita Parsi. "But a strike against an oil field in Saudi Arabia that killed no one, they condemned in 'strongest terms.'"

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
Yemen, Saudi Arabia