Teachers and Walmart Workers Top List as Sanders Campaign Hits 1 Million Individual Donors

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders said it made political history on Thursday by receiving campaign donations from 1 million individuals in the shortest amount of time.

"With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump," said campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a statement.

"Our strength is in numbers," continued Shakir, "and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump. Like all campaigns we are beholden to our donors, and we're proud to stand with one million working people."

Out of the more than 1 million individual who have now given, according to the campaign, only .05 percent have given the maximum amount this election cycle, meaning that the other 99.95 percent are able to give again or multiple times. The campaign also announced that is has more than 125,000 people signed up for recurring contributions each month—money, it said, that provides "a consistent stream of reliable investment that will last throughout the campaign and build the organization required to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump."

1 million donors have given to our campaign, faster than any in history. We've now received more than 2.5 million contributions. We are the only campaign with more support than Trump. We will defeat him and build a country that works for all of us. pic.twitter.com/y76kfWACP2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2019

In its statement, the campaign touted that the occupation topping the list of donors is teachers and that the most common employer of those donating to Sanders' presidential bid remains Walmart, Starbucks, and Amazon.