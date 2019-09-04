Published on
by

Following Months of Protests and Outrage, Hong Kong Leader Withdraws Extradition Bill

"We all hope to find a way out of the current impasse and unsettling times," said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

by
0 Comments

 Pedestrians walk past a big screen television replaying Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announcing the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill on September 4, 2019 in Hong Kong. (Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

In a televised address following months of outrage and widespread protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Wednesday that she has fully withdrawn legislation that would have allowed extradition of Hong Kong residents to the Chinese mainland.

Lam's decision addresses one of the central demands of demonstrators who have flooded the streets and shut down the Hong Kong International Airport in recent weeks, but it is not clear whether the move will stem the protests.

"Incidents over these past two months have shocked and saddened the Hong Kong people," Lam said. "We are all very anxious about Hong Kong, our home. We all hope to find a way out of the current impasse and unsettling times."

Student activist Joshua Wong, a leading voice in the anti-Beijing protest movement, tweeted that Lam's decision is "too little and too late."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"Lam's response comes after seven lives sacrificed, more than 1,200 protestors arrested, in which many are mistreated in police station," said Wong. "The intensified police brutality in the previous weeks have left an irreversible scar to the entire HK society."

Lam's decision to withdraw the extradition bill comes after she suspended the legislation in June in the face of massive protests, which saw police deploy tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, "Thousands of workers went on strike this week and university and high-school students boycotted classes and held protests, dashing government hopes that the opposition movement would peter out once school started again."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World
,
Hong Kong, China