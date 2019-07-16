Published on
by

'Our Fight for Justice Is Far From Over': Bernie Sanders Thanks Cardi B for Backing 2020 Campaign

"This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time."

by
"Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign." (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

American rapper Cardi B took to Twitter Tuesday to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders to her nearly 6.4 million folllowers—citing Sanders' long-term commitment to human rights—and lament the country had "let him down" in the 2016 election:

The Independent senator from Vermont was quick to thank her, replying:

 Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders' national press secretary, also responded:

This is not the first time Cardi B has lent her support to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. She supported Sanders in the 2016 presidential primaries and a video of her saying, "Vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch" went viral.

Sanders and Cardi B also aligned over Social Security rights in 2018 when Sanders tweeted support for her position; "Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve."

