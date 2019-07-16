'Our Fight for Justice Is Far From Over': Bernie Sanders Thanks Cardi B for Backing 2020 Campaign

American rapper Cardi B took to Twitter Tuesday to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders to her nearly 6.4 million folllowers—citing Sanders' long-term commitment to human rights—and lament the country had "let him down" in the 2016 election:

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

The Independent senator from Vermont was quick to thank her, replying:

Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. https://t.co/zxXdhj412P — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019

Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders' national press secretary, also responded:

Cardi gets it.https://t.co/RwejdgyJWR — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 16, 2019

This is not the first time Cardi B has lent her support to the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. She supported Sanders in the 2016 presidential primaries and a video of her saying, "Vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch" went viral.

Sanders and Cardi B also aligned over Social Security rights in 2018 when Sanders tweeted support for her position; "Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve."