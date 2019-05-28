Another Group Joins the Impeachment Chorus, Adding to Pressure on House Democrats

Another progressive organization is calling for impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump as pressure increases on House Democratic leadership to hold the administration to account.

"These are high crimes"

Stand Up America, an organization founded in the wake of Trump's election by activist Sean Eldridge, announced the push to impeach Tuesday in an email.

The campaign began today by mobilizing community members in every congressional district in the country through constituent calls, digital advertisements, SMS and peer-to-peer text campaigns, and the launch of StandUpCongress.com, a new resource that will encourage constituents to visit lawmakers’ district offices and demand impeachment hearings. In the first four hours since the launch of the campaign, Stand Up America community members made nearly 7,000 calls to Congress demanding impeachment hearings.

In a statement, Eldridge, who is Stand Up's president, pointed to the behavior of Trump laid out in the Mueller report as the main motivator for his organization's call for hearings.

"The Mueller report exposes how Trump welcomed an attack on our democracy from a hostile foreign nation to help him win, and how he broke the law to cover up the truth," said Eldridge. "It details over 10 episodes of obstruction of justice, including witness tampering, dangling pardons to discourage cooperation with prosecutors, and ordering the White House counsel to fire the special counsel—and then later to lie about that order."

"These are high crimes," Eldridge added.

House Democrats have been hesitant to start impeachment hearings. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has thus far refused to entertain bringing the hearings to the floor, though members of her own caucus are beginning to break with her leadership, as Common Dreams reported on May 21.

For Eldridge, however, the time for impeachment is now, a point he made to supporters.

"We can't hold off any longer," said Eldridge.