"Keep It, It's Yours." Postal Workers' Message to Public Denounces Trump Privatization Plan

U.S. Postal Service workers will hold a day of action Monday to reject a Trump White House proposal to privatize the service.

"Our message to the public is quite simple. 'The United States Postal Service—Keep it. It's yours!'" said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), in a statement. "Don't sell this national treasure to private interests that will charge more for less service."

The workers' message, which they plan on delivering outside over 100 locations across the nation, is actually twofold. In addition to rejecting privatization—as well as a "franchising the mailbox" proposal floated by a White House task force, they want to dispel the myth that the USPS is funded through tax dollars. It's a timely message given that Monday is Tax Day.

Putting the postal service in private hands would be bad news for customers, who'd face service cutbacks and higher prices, the union says.

To amplify its message, the union also just released a video entitled "We Deliver Almost Anything."

"The post office will take almost anything but your tax dollars. But some in the government want to sell off the post office to private corporations. That'd be the end of delivering almost anything, anywhere at a cost you can afford," the narrator says. Watch:

To explain the looming threat, the U.S. Mail Not for Sale campaign, a project of APWU and the National Association of Letter Carriers, states:

On June 21, 2018, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a restructuring proposal for the federal government. The proposal, "Delivering Government Solutions in the 21st Century," delivered misinformation without ever consulting the United States Postal Service (USPS) and, if implemented, would end regular mail and package services at one affordable price, delivered to all 157 million addresses six days a week—regardless of geographic location. The OMB proposal takes direct aim at the USPS under the guise of reforming and structuring for the 21st century." [...] The White House USPS Task Force Report, released on Dec. 4, outlines the first step of the OMB's privatization proposal—restructuring the USPS to fatten it up for sale.

Rejecting the task force report, Dimondstein wrote last month: