'Thank Frickin God': Chelsea Manning Released From Solitary Confinement

Chelsea Manning is out of solitary confinement, but she remains in prison after refusing to testify to a grand jury due to her concerns that the exercise is a "perjury trap."

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Manning's team announced that "After 28 days in so-called 'administrative segregation' (solitary confinement), Chelsea has finally been moved into general population at Truesdale Detention Center."

** UPDATE: After 28 days in so-called "administrative segregation" (solitary confinement), Chelsea has finally been moved into general population at Truesdale Detention Center — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) April 4, 2019

That's good news, though the fight isn't over for Manning.

"While this is a big win, there's still a road ahead to get her out of jail," the account said.

** Chelsea is extremely grateful for everyone's support. While this is a big win, there's still a road ahead to get her out of jail. Please donate to Chelsea's legal fund so her lawyers can continue to work on her appeal and bring her home: https://t.co/TCer2mkAka — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) April 4, 2019

Manning has been at the prison since March 8. As Common Dreams reported at the time, the whistleblower said in a statement the day before her imprisonment that her testimony was irrelevant to the case and that the only reason for her involvement in the grand jury was likely to trap her in making inconsistent statements.

"I have nothing to contribute to this case, and I resent being forced to endanger myself by participating in this predatory practice," Manning said in her statement March 7.

Manning's release from solitary comes just two days after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the practice torture.

Related: Chelsea Manning has been trapped in solitary confinement for refusing to answer questions before a Grand Jury.



Solitary confinement is torture.



Chelsea is being tortured for whistleblowing, she should be released on bail, and we should ban extended solitary in the US. https://t.co/95ef4xYt3k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019

Supporters of Manning celebrated the news Thursday but continued their calls for Manning's full release from prison.

"She's still in prison though when she should be free, so please keep fighting for her," said Evan Greer, deputy director for Fight for the Future.

BREAKING! Chelsea Manning has been released from solitary confinement! Thank frickin god. She's still in prison though when she should be free, so please keep fighting for her and donating to her legal fund. And retweet to spread the word https://t.co/zxkpezWFhI — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) April 4, 2019

"Good news, but the fight isn’t over yet!" said Bob Bland, co-chair of the Women's March.

Good news, but the fight isn’t over yet! Please donate to @xychelsea’s legal fund if you can!! #FreeChelseaManning https://t.co/9mcuGLdWeC — Bob Bland (@bobblanddesign) April 4, 2019

