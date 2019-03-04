Tale of Jamal Kashoggi Killing Only Getting More Gruesome

The tale of last year's brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi took another disturbing turn Sunday.

In a documentary that aired Sunday night, Al Jazeera Arabic laid out evidence that the network says strongly indicates Khashoggi's body was incinerated in an oven in the Istanbul, Turkey, home of the Saudi consulate general. The corpse was transported to the residence in multiple bags before being burned, the documentary claims.

The story goes from bad to worse:

Large quantities of barbeque [sic] meat were grilled in the oven after the killing in order to cover up the cremation of the Saudi writer's body, Turkish authorities reported.

The blame for Khashoggi's murder has been laid at the feet of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, though the prince and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia deny any involvement by the prince, claiming instead that the murder was undertaken by rogue elements in the state.

That deniability doesn't ring true for many with knowledge of the case, however:

United Nation's special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who is leading an international inquiry into the murder, called it "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia."

As for the prince, he's recently returned home after an international trip which saw him visit India, Pakistan, and China. Once home, the prince met with President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior advisor to the president.