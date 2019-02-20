Touché. 'Crazy Bernie' Calls Trump 'A Racist, a Sexist, a Xenophobe and a Fraud'

A day after Bernie Sanders officially announced his 2020 presidential bid, he offered President Donald Trump a taste of how he might handle the insulter-in-chief on Wednesday morning after the president referred to the senator as "Crazy Bernie"—not the first time he's used the pejorative nickname.

"Crazy Bernie has just entered the race," Trump tweeted. "I wish him well!"

In response, the Sanders campaign responded by saying the only thing "crazy" in this historical moment is "that we have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud. We are going to bring people together and not only defeat Trump but transform the economic and political life of this country."

What’s crazy is that we have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud. We are going to bring people together and not only defeat Trump but transform the economic and political life of this country. Say you're in: https://t.co/rxqbjJJKv3 https://t.co/HoJG0Rlwq1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2019

