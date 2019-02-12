'Ah, Yes,' Says Ocasio-Cortez of Trump After Jab at Green New Deal, 'A Man Who Can't Even Read Briefings Written in Full Sentences'

Responding to a comment President Donald Trump reportedly made to Breitbart News denigrating the Green New Deal resolution she introduced to Congress last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) late Monday night offered no quarter to buffoonery of the president and reminded people on Twitter the president is a person who famous for not reading things and someone who fails to prove basic comprehension of complex (and simple) subjects on a near constant basis.

Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House Resolution. (“Reading the intelligence book is not Trump’s preferred ‘style of learning,’ according to a person with knowledge of the situation.”

- @washingtonpost) https://t.co/O7daeYlXZO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019

It has been widely reported, as Ocasio-Cortez notes, that Trump dislikes written intelligence briefings and prefers all his briefings from staff and advisors to be submitted in easy-to-read format or provided verbally.

Though perhaps a low blow, Trump—despite making claims he's "like, really smart" and a "stable genius" with a "very, very large brain"—is notoriously heckled for not being that bright. As Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman wrote in 2017: "Trump has many serious flaws, including incorrigible dishonesty, rampant narcissism, contempt for women and a fashion sense that makes him think that hairstyle of his is flattering. But nothing compares to his most prominent, crippling and incurable defect: He's dimmer than a 5-watt bulb."

In response to AOC, journalist David Pakman tweeted:

Yep. Have been talking about this for LITERALLY YEARS NOW: https://t.co/WnRT8XwCE2 — David Pakman (@dpakman) February 12, 2019

As Dr. Paul Breen, a senior lecturer at the Westminster Professional Language Center, wrote for HuffPost UK on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez has continued to reshape the political landscape in the U.S. precisely because of her ability to reframe conversations and an uncanny way with social media.

"Through an astute campaign built on a political communication style tailored towards her audience, she energised the young," Breen wrote. "More so, she energised the disenchanted. Having taken her place in Congress, she continues to do the same – expressing a determination to change the system and not be changed by it."

Meanwhile—and the retort at Trump over the Green New Deal stands as a good example—Jesse Jackson argues in his Chicago Sun-Times column this week that the New York congresswoman is effective not only because she's "charismatic," but because she's "exactly right" on a number of issues.

"The political class is running scared because more and more people understand that the rules have been rigged to benefit only the few," argued Jackson.

The good news, he said, is that people like Ocasio-Cortez are showing other lawmakers how to fight back and not be "cowed" by right-wingers like Trump.

"A new generation of leaders is rising that just may be ready to take on the fight [against Trump and the Republicans]," Jackson wrote. "Like AOC, they will come under intense fire. They will succeed only if we build a popular movement strong enough to overcome the resistance."