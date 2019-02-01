Published on
by

"Frosty the Slowman": Climate Scientists Reveling in This Daily Show Segment Ripping Trump's Stupidity

"Thank you @ronnychieng for giving voice to what every climate scientist is thinking but is too polite to say"

by
0 Comments
"The Daily Show" science correspondent Ronny Chieng is pretty sick of trying to get President Donald Trump to understand that climate and weather are not the same.

"The Daily Show" science correspondent Ronny Chieng is pretty sick of trying to get President Donald Trump to understand that climate and weather are not the same. (Screengrab: Comedy Central)

Climate scientists gave a round of applause Thursday night to a segment on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" that quickly—and with an appropriate level of frustration—showed the ignorance of President Donald Trump's continued confusion over the difference between climate and weather. 

"President Frosty the Slowman" is the only one who doesn't seem to understand the difference, said correspondent Ronny Chieng. Holding a chart depicting the planet's increasing average land and ocean temperatures, Chieng said, "It doesn't matter if it's sometimes cold in Cincinnati because the line keeps going the f--k up."

Among the experts applauding the segment was atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who Tweeted, "Thank you @ronnychieng for giving voice to what every climate scientist is thinking but is too polite to say."

Watch the full "Daily Show" segment below:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Media