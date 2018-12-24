Watch: Doc Follows Six Activists Facing Felonies for Exposing Animal Cruelty at Utah Factory Farms

Let's nurture sparks together.

Isaac Asimov once wrote: "Not in one man, or one generation, can anything great be accomplished... mankind and life, in general, is a succession of generations in which it is enough to nurture a spark from hand to hand, always in the hope that the flame will catch at last."

With the new year almost here, you can help Common Dreams nurture the sparks in 2019. We only have a week left to reach our critical year-end fundraising goal. We have a hard deadline of midnight December 31st. We can only get it done with the help of readers like you. We are falling short. And the clock is ticking.

Please support our critical End-of-Year Campaign. In exchange for your support, we promise to stay true to our mission: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.