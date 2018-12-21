Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Surgery for Early-Stage Lung Cancer

This is a breaking news story and may be updated...

The Supreme Court's public information office announced in a statement that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday underwent surgery for early-stage lung cancer, which was discovered incidentally after she fractured three ribs in a fall last month.

As NPR reported, doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York removed one of the five lobes of Ginsburg's lung during the operation.

"According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie Rusch, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation," the Supreme Court said in a press release. "Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days."

In the absence of recovery complications, doctors told NPR that "prospects look good for a full recovery."

Read the Supreme Court's full statement: